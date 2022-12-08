You already know the secret to hosting a fabulous do: it’s putting in the work before your guests arrive. No pots still simmering, no dishes to wash, no madly hunting for those lost cheese knives. So roll up your sleeves and prep these flawless bites, so you’re sipping on your first Champagne before the doorbell goes.

Not only are these stuffed baby peppers pretty in colour, but they are also quick to create. Allow three per person as they are a little taste sensation. You could use bacon instead of pancetta if you have some on hand.

Photo / Babiche Martens

I used a delicious chewy sourdough stick for the bruschetta, because the dense texture is great for grilling and topping with an array of flavours.

Mushrooms and beetroot are a heavenly match in this tasty burgers. Photo / Babiche Martens

Mushrooms are a great alternative to meat, adding a lot of depth and flavour to a dish. They’re also very quick to prepare, which is always a bonus. I don’t peel mushrooms as the skins are just as tasty.

For this recipe, it’s great to get organised and make the mousse ahead of time — even the day before to help make your entertaining a relaxed event. Making crisps is an ideal way to use up old bagels.

Kids and adults alike will adore these little pies. Photo / Babiche Martens

Who doesn’t like a good homemade pie? I like to bake my pastry blind for a crisp base, then add the flaky light puff on top. Sprinkle on the poppy seeds for a finishing touch.

Photo / Supplied

This has to be the crispiest cauliflower I’ve ever eaten. It perfectly combines sweet and savoury flavours.

Photo / Babiche Martens

Tarragon is a good hardy herb to have growing in a pot so it’s on hand for delicious seafood dishes. This herb butter is also great drizzled over pan-fried fish or crayfish straight from the pot. Make sure you mop up any extra butter with crusty bread.

Photo / Babiche Martens

Cooking on the barbecue is part of the fun during the warm months, plus it cuts down on dishes. Here, a simple marinade adds a full-on hit of flavour to these kebabs, which I’ve served in flatbreads. Enjoy these on lazy weekends or when you want to take those great summer flavours to work; these will have your colleagues looking on with envy.

Photo / Babiche Martens

Use a sharp knife and be careful when cutting your cob into ribs. They are well worth the elbow grease and cook so quickly.