Use a sharp knife and be careful when cutting your cob into ribs. They are well worth the elbow grease and cook so quickly.
SWEETCORN RIBS RECIPE
Serves 4
2 cobs corn, peeled
Chipotle sauce 2 Tbsp chipotle peppers in sauce ¼ cup mayo ¼ cup yoghurt 1 Tbsp lime zest Coriander leaves, to garnish
- Cut corn cobs in half. Then each half down the middle, then each half into four, leaving a bit of core on each.
- To make the sauce in a bowl combine the peppers, mayo, yoghurt and lime zest.
- Heat a barbecue or grill pan to a medium heat. Cook the ribs in batches, turning 2 or 3 times during cooking until nicely charred. They take around 5-6 minutes. While hot, brush with a little of the sauce.
- Serve with the remaining sauce on the side and a sprinkle of coriander.