Barbecuing Recipes (And Salads) You’ve Been Waiting For All Year

By Maggie Wicks
The sun is back and with it the al fresco dining season. Open the windows, mow the grass, and light up the barbecue for the easiest, most delicious summer situation.

Blackened Barbecue Eye

This charcoal rub provides an extra element to the beef, creating a vision of brilliant black, as well as adding a unique flavour that’ll leave a lasting impression on guests. Serve with a side dish of roasted tomatoes, and some fresh cos with a generous dollop of garlic aioli to complement the beef.

Barbecued Chicken Shish Kebabs with Couscous And Yoghurt

It doesn’t get easier or more delicious than this simple shish recipe. Keep the couscous simple with fresh tomatoes or add an array of vegetables to complete the meal. Alternatively, serve with a side salad and warm pita pockets.

Tamarind and horseradish ribs. Photo / Babiche Martens
Tamarind and Horseradish Ribs

Slow-cooking ribs makes them succulent and tender, ready to be eaten with fingers after adding a spoonful of tasty salsa. For this version, use fresh corn — the taste of sunshine.

Barbecue Prawns with Lime

In a rush? These fresh-tasting prawns bathed in lime, ginger, garlic and chill will cook in moments, perfect for a BBQ entree while the more involved meats get themselves ready in the background.

Barbecue mussels with chilli. Photo / Babiche Martens
Barbecue Mussels with Chilli

These mussels take on a slightly smoky flavour, which is heavenly when tossed through spaghetti with garlic and chilli.

Scotch Fillet with Fennel and Herb Butter

The fennel and herb butter is all that is needed to bring this steak to life, along with a salad and fresh new potatoes. This butter is also delicious on hot corn.

Barbecued mushrooms and flatbread. Photo / Babiche Martens
Barbecued Mushrooms and Flatbread

This dish is versatile — try adding your favourite seasonal fillings to change it up. The dough for the flatbreads can be made well ahead of time, then cook them just before serving for the best results.

Korean BBQ Beef

Cooking on a traditional Korean hot coal barbecue is great fun, but here, for convenience, an electric grill is perfect. Place in the centre of the table and everyone can enjoy the flipping and basting of the meat and vegetables as they cook.

Barbecued watermelon with jalapeno marinade. Photo / Babiche Martens
Barbecued Watermelon with Jalapeno Marinade

Surprise your guests with a great meat alternative, where the texture of the watermelon is transformed through the cooking process. If your watermelon is small, use it whole, or cut a piece from a large one.

Barbecued Aubergine Salad

Take the best of summer produce — capsicums, aubergine, courgettes and beans — roast them up and serve with a herby yoghurt dressing.

Scorched corn with mayo, chilli and parmesan. Photo / Babiche Martens
Scorched Corn with Mayo, Chilli and Parmesan

Sweetcorn really is the taste of summer. Bought from a roadside stall or fresh at the supermarket, it’s cheap and delicious. This is an outrageously good way to spice it up.

Fresh Asparagus Salad with Pumpkin and Eggplant

This hearty salad, made with the season’s best produce, can be a meal on its own, or serve alongside whatever is on the grill.

Potato salad with fresh corn and avocado. Photo / Babiche Martens
Potato Salad with Fresh Corn and Avocado

New potatoes and corn from the cob represent sunshine, warmth and barbecues at the beach. This salad speaks for itself with the creamy dressing and unique texture of the avocado.

Stonefruit and Goat’s Cheese Salad Recipe

When you have an abundance of fruit in the bowl, mix it into an elegant salad along with a creamy goat’s cheese or a punchy blue cheese. This salad takes just minutes to make, yet is colourful and tasty and perfect for a warm summer evening.

Crisp watermelon salad. Photo / Babiche Martens
Crisp Watermelon Salad

This watermelon salad is so cooling and fresh on a hot day. Use white wine vinegar if you don’t have balsamic white. It will work to extract the juices from the red onion and create a dressing.

Lentil Salad with Prosciutto and Plums

There’s no need to soak the lentils but be careful not to overcook — they should hold their shape and have just a little bite to them. I like to sprinkle on microgreens or shredded basil, which complements all stone fruit. And, finally, a good grind of fresh pepper.

