Peri Peri Chicken Skewers & Flatbreads

By Angela Casley
Viva
Serve the skewers atop warmed flatbread to soak up all the flavour. Photo / Babiche Martens

Cooking on the barbecue is part of the fun during the warm months, plus it cuts down on dishes. Here, a simple marinade adds a full-on hit of flavour to these kebabs, which I’ve served in flatbreads. Enjoy these on lazy weekends or when you want to take those great summer flavours to work; these will have your colleagues looking on with envy.

Makes 8

500g chicken breasts, cubed

1 courgette, sliced

1/2 red onion, cut into pieces

4 flatbreads

2 cups shredded lettuce

To serve combine

1/2 cup yoghurt with 1/4 cup peri peri sauce

Coriander leaves to garnish
Marinade

1/2 cup peri peri sauce

2 cloves garlic

1 tsp dried oregano

1 tsp lemon zest

1/2 tsp salt
  1. For the marinade, in a bowl combine the peri peri sauce, garlic, oregano, zest and salt. Mix through the chicken.
  2. Thread chicken, courgette and red onion alternately onto the skewers.
  3. Preheat a barbecue to a medium heat. Cook the skewers for 4 minutes each side or until cooked through.
  4. Warm the flatbreads through. Serve the skewers on the bread with shredded lettuce and coriander leaves to garnish. Add a dollop of sauce.

