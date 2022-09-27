Ellie Bullen’s Crispy Lemon Pepper Cauliflower

This has to be the crispiest cauliflower I’ve ever eaten. It perfectly combines sweet and savoury flavours.
CRISPY LEMON PEPPER CAULIFLOWER RECIPE Serves 2
½ cup plain flour ¾ cup soy milk 2 tsp lemon pepper seasoning Finely grated zest of 1 lemon 1 cup dried breadcrumbs 1/2 head of cauliflower, chopped into florets
Glaze 1 Tbsp honey (or maple syrup for a vegan option) Juice of ¼ lemon 2 tsp olive oil 1 tsp lemon pepper seasoning
To serve Sour cream (vegan if preferred) Sweet chilli sauce Chopped flat-leaf parsley leaves Freshly ground black pepper Lemon wedges
- Preheat your air fryer to 200C on the vegetable setting.
- Whisk together the flour, milk, lemon pepper seasoning and half the lemon zest in a bowl to make a batter.
- Mix the breadcrumbs and the remaining lemon zest in another bowl.
- Dunk the cauliflower florets in the batter and then coat them in the lemony breadcrumbs. Transfer the cauliflower to the air fryer and cook for 20 minutes or until golden and crisp.
- While the cauliflower is cooking, make the glaze by combining the honey, lemon juice, olive oil and lemon pepper seasoning in a small bowl.
- Remove the crispy cauliflower from the air fryer and generously brush with the glaze, then return to the air fryer and cook for another 5 minutes.
- Spoon the sour cream into a bowl and swirl through a little sweet chilli sauce.
- Transfer the cauliflower to a platter, scatter a little parsley and black pepper over the top and serve hot with the sour cream and lemon wedges.
Recipe from Simple (Mostly) Vegan Kitchen by Ellie Bullen, Macmillan Publishers, $45.