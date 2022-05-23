Food & Drink

A Highly Satisfying Brussels Sprout & Cauliflower Salad With Miso Glaze

Save
Share
By Angela Casley
Viva
Add sesame seeds for a finishing touch to this tasty salad. Photo / Babiche Martens

Once you have tried this recipe, it will become a regular addition to your repertoire.

BRUSSELS SPROUTS AND CAULIFLOWER WITH MISO GLAZE RECIPE

Serves 4

Glaze

2 Tbsp white miso

2 Tbsp mirin

2 Tbsp sake

1 Tbsp brown sugar

1 Tbsp soy sauce

2 tsp finely grated ginger

2 cups Brussels sprouts, halved

2 cups cauliflower florets

Oil for cooking
  1. In a small pot place the miso, mirin, sake, sugar, soy sauce and ginger, mixing until smooth. The back of a spoon is great for squishing the miso. Set aside.
  2. Heat a deep fryer or medium-sized pot filled halfway with flavourless oil to 160C. Toss half the miso glaze over the vegetables, then cook in batches until crisp and golden.
  3. Place them on to a platter and drizzle the remainder of the miso glaze on top.

Share this article:

Save
Share

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Featured

More Food & Drink

1/52/5