Once you have tried this recipe, it will become a regular addition to your repertoire.
BRUSSELS SPROUTS AND CAULIFLOWER WITH MISO GLAZE RECIPE
Serves 4
Glaze 2 Tbsp white miso 2 Tbsp mirin 2 Tbsp sake 1 Tbsp brown sugar 1 Tbsp soy sauce 2 tsp finely grated ginger 2 cups Brussels sprouts, halved 2 cups cauliflower florets Oil for cooking
- In a small pot place the miso, mirin, sake, sugar, soy sauce and ginger, mixing until smooth. The back of a spoon is great for squishing the miso. Set aside.
- Heat a deep fryer or medium-sized pot filled halfway with flavourless oil to 160C. Toss half the miso glaze over the vegetables, then cook in batches until crisp and golden.
- Place them on to a platter and drizzle the remainder of the miso glaze on top.