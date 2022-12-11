Nothing says “I heart you” like chocolate cakes that suggestively ooze from their centre. Skip dinner and go straight to dessert with these sweet offerings, ideal for sharing with your one true love (which also means, yourself).

The secret to these is a melted white chocolate centre. For this recipe, start on the coulis first. Once the cakes are out of the oven you want to be ready to enjoy them while they are melty and warm. If you don’t have small tins adjust your cooking time to the size you use.

Photo / Babiche Martens

This tart ticks all the boxes. The sticky lemons on top add to the pizazz, providing texture and a visual delight.

Light and delightfully perfect for finishing a meal is pannacotta, topped here with strawberries cooked briefly with a little Cointreau — what could be better?

Make this tiramisu the day before for even better results, allowing the flavour to develop into creamy goodness.

Photo / Babiche Martens

Make the shortbread ahead of time and try not to nibble on it too much before serving. I like my custard at room temperature, but serve it warm if you prefer.

Photo / Babiche Martens

Try this deconstructed version of a banoffee, with layers of toffee, banana and cream. This recipe is extra decadent and uses chocolate digestives in the base.

Photo / Babiche Martens

If you get the components for this trifle made ahead of time, the assembly is quick and easy. If the trifles sit for a few hours the flavours will only get better.

Photo / Babiche Martens

If using dried dates (which are a lot cheaper), soak for 10 minutes in boiling water then drain before blending with the remaining base ingredients.

Photo / Babiche Martens

When figs are abundant, this is a great way to use them. We’ve used a full-bodied mānuka honey that shines through and pairs wonderfully with thyme.

Photo / Babiche Martens

This very berry dessert requires just four ingredients. For convenience, opt for store-bought meringues.

Photo / Supplied

Prosecco is a great drink to have on hand over summer, especially mixed into an Aperol spritz. We’ve used it to make this prosecco and berry jelly, which looks and tastes gorgeous and adds a little wow to the proceedings.

Photo / Babiche Martens

It’s wonderfully satisfying making marshmallow, watching as it expands and becomes light and fluffy. You’ll know the marshmallow is ready when the base of the bowl has cooled.

Photo / Babiche Martens

Fill these sponge drops with new-season strawberries and mascarpone, then say no more. Sandwich them together an hour before serving, then all they need is a last-minute dusting with icing sugar.

Photo / Babiche Martens

If you think eating a whole cake between the two of you is too much, cut it in half — and then regret you didn’t enjoy the whole thing.

Photo / Babiche Martens

This vegan version of a creme brulee will knock your socks off. Don’t forget to keep an eye on it while caramelising the top — there’s nothing more annoying than burning the sugar.