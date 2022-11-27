Meet Your New Favourite Dessert, Deconstructed Tropical Banoffee

Try this deconstructed version of a banoffee, with layers of toffee, banana and cream. This recipe is extra decadent and uses chocolate digestives in the base. Any sweet biscuit will do though. Making your own toffee is not only satisfying but absolutely delicious. Keep an eye on it in between gazing into your amore’s eyes, so you don’t have burnt toffee.
TROPICAL BANOFFEE RECIPE
Serves 4
250g packet of digestives 150g butter, melted
Toffee
1 cup caster sugar
¼ cup water
80g butter
½ cup cream
Generous pinch salt
Topping
4 slices pineapple
2 bananas, sliced lengthways
200ml cream, whipped
Cherries, to top
¼ cup grated chocolate
1. Line a 20cm x 20cm tin with baking paper.
2. Process the biscuits to resemble fine breadcrumbs. Add the butter, mixing through. Press the mixture into the base of your tin and refrigerate while you make the toffee.
3. For the toffee, in a pot heat the sugar and water slowly until the sugar dissolves. Bring to a simmer for around 8-10 minutes or until the sugar turns a golden colour. Add the butter, cream and salt, stirring until smooth. Bring back to a simmer for 5 minutes or until the mixture has thickened. Spread over the biscuit base and refrigerate to set.
4. Char the pineapple in a pan or on a barbecue to bring out the sweetness. You could fry the banana also.
5. When ready to serve, cut the toffee base into squares. Place onto your serving plates. Using a piping bag, top with cream, chocolate and cherries. Serve pineapple and banana on the side.