Individual Praline, Blueberry & Mascarpone Trifles

If you get the components for this trifle made ahead of time, the assembly is quick and easy. If the trifles sit for a few hours the flavours will only get better. Smash up some of the praline and sprinkle over icecream for a quick chilled summer dessert. Tinned apricots will suffice when fresh are not in season.
- To make the praline, place the glucose and sugar in a pot, heating slowly and stirring until the sugar has dissolved. Turn the heat up, bringing to the boil for 5 or 6 minutes until it is golden. Remove from the heat, add the almonds and pour on to a flat oven tray, allowing it to cool before breaking into shards. Store in an airtight container.
- Place the blueberries, sugar and wine into a small pot. Bring to a simmer for 5 minutes. Remove and cool completely.
- In a bowl gently stir together the mascarpone, cream and sugar.
- To build the trifles, cut the sponge into squares and place in the bottom of 6 glasses. Spoon over some mascarpone, blueberries, apricots, more mascarpone and add a shard of praline on the top.