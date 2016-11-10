Yoghurt Panna Cotta Recipe

Light and delightfully perfect for finishing a meal is pannacotta, topped here with strawberries cooked briefly with a little Cointreau — what could be better? This can sit in the fridge ready to serve, so there’s no last-minute mucking around, just top with strawberries and it’s ready to go. It will also last in the fridge for a few days, ready for a sneaky dessert and taste of happiness.
Makes 4
- Into a small pot place half the cream, star anise, cinnamon and sugar. Leave to infuse for 10 minutes then slowly bring to a simmer stirring until the sugar is dissolved. Remove from the heat.
- Sprinkle the gelatine over the water leaving it to sit for 3 minutes until it swells. Heat in a microwave for 20 second or until clear. Alternatively heat in a small pot until clear. Add to the cream mixture and stir until well combined. Allow to cool for 10 minutes, remove the star anise and cinnamon stick.
- Beat the remaining cream until it has soft peaks. Fold through the yoghurt to combine then add to the cooled cream. Pour carefully into four glasses or ramekins.
- In a small pot place the strawberries, Cointreau, cinnamon and sugar. Slowly heat stirring once or twice. Cook for 4 or 5 minutes to slightly soften the fruit. Cool completely.
- Before serving spoon some of the strawberry mixture on to the top of each panna cotta.