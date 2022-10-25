Divinely Oozy White Chocolate Cakes With Raspberry Coulis

The secret to these is a melted white chocolate centre. For this recipe, start on the coulis first. Once the cakes are out of the oven you want to be ready to enjoy them while they are melty and warm. If you don’t have small tins adjust your cooking time to the size you use.
- Preheat an oven to 180C. Grease and line the base of 4 x 250ml tins or cups.
- Combine the frozen raspberries and sugar in a microwave-safe bowl. Heat for 2 minutes. Puree and push the mixture through a sieve, discarding the seeds. Stir through the Cointreau. Set aside ready to serve.
- In a small pot melt the butter and 100g chocolate over a low heat until smooth. Remove and cool for 10 minutes.
- Beat the sugar, eggs and vanilla until light and fluffy. Fold in the butter mix, then gently fold in the flour.
- Break the remaining chocolate into pieces. Half fill the tins with batter. Pop the chocolate pieces into the middle then cover with the remaining batter. The batter should come to about 1cm below the top. Bake for 15 minutes. Let the cakes sit for a few minutes before tipping them onto your serving plates.