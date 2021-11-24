White Chocolate & Cornflake Cookies

Crunchy and chewy all at once, these biscuits have long been a true favourite in our family. This recipe is taken straight from my first handwritten recipe book, which I took flatting with me when I first left home.
WHITE CHOCOLATE AND CORNFLAKE COOKIES RECIPE Makes 20
120g butter, room temperature 200g sugar 1 tsp vanilla 1 egg 220g plain flour 1 tsp baking powder 100g white chocolate, roughly chopped 2 ½ cups cornflakes
- Preheat an oven to 170C.
- Cream the butter and sugar until light and fluffy. Add the egg and vanilla, beating through.
- Fold in the flour and baking powder followed by the chocolate and cornflakes, being careful not to mush them up.
- Roll tablespoons of mixture and place on to two baking trays. Bake for 18 minutes until lightly browned. Remove and cool on a rack.