Food & Drink

White Chocolate & Cornflake Cookies

Save
Share
By Angela Casley
Viva
Enjoy these with a cup of your favourite beverage. Photo / Babiche Martens

Crunchy and chewy all at once, these biscuits have long been a true favourite in our family. This recipe is taken straight from my first handwritten recipe book, which I took flatting with me when I first left home.

WHITE CHOCOLATE AND CORNFLAKE COOKIES RECIPE

Makes 20
120g butter, room temperature

200g sugar

1 tsp vanilla

1 egg

220g plain flour

1 tsp baking powder

100g white chocolate, roughly chopped

2 ½ cups cornflakes
  1. Preheat an oven to 170C.
  2. Cream the butter and sugar until light and fluffy. Add the egg and vanilla, beating through.
  3. Fold in the flour and baking powder followed by the chocolate and cornflakes, being careful not to mush them up.
  4. Roll tablespoons of mixture and place on to two baking trays. Bake for 18 minutes until lightly browned. Remove and cool on a rack.

Share this article:

Save
Share

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Featured

More Food & Drink

1/52/5