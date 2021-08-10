Depot’s Woodfired Cookie Skillet Recipe

WOODFIRED COOKIE SKILLET RECIPE Makes approximately 18 portions
460g melted butter, at room temperature 320g brown sugar 200g caster sugar 2 eggs1 tsp vanilla paste 465g all-purpose flour 35g skim milk powder 1 tsp flaky sea salt 1 tsp baking powder 1 tsp baking soda 420g dark chocolate, roughly chopped 120g roasted macadamia, roughly chopped and at room temperature Vanilla bean ice-cream Choc Whizz Icing sugar, to dust
- Melt butter and fry macadamias first and leave to cool to room temperature (if these are mixed in whilst still warm, the chocolate will melt).
- In a mixer, add the melted butter and sugars, then beat together until smooth.
- Beat in the eggs and vanilla essence until combined. Sift the flour, milk powder, flaky sea salt, baking powder and baking soda into the sugar mix, and gently bring together with a spoon to form a dough.
- Fold through the chopped chocolate and nuts.
- Place in fridge for 10 minutes.
- Portion into 125g balls and flatten slightly.
- Bring portion out to room temperature.
- Cook for 7-10 minutes until just under-cooked in the middle.
- Rest under heat lamp for 3 minutes to cook through.
- Place vanilla ice-cream on, then cover it with Choc Wizz and a dust of icing sugar.