This gluten-free chocolate cake is a great stay-at-home project. You can always make this with plain flour if you can’t get to the shops for the polenta or almonds.
GLUTEN FREE CHOCOLATE ORANGE CAKE
Serves 8
180g butter, softened 1 cup caster sugar 3 eggs 1 cup chocolate buttons, melted 1 cup instant polenta 1 cup ground almonds 1 tsp baking powder Zest and juice of 1 orange ½ cup chopped hazelnuts
Topping 1 cup chocolate chips 1 orange, peeled and segmented
- Preheat an oven to 170C. Line the base of a 20cm cake tin with paper.
- Cream the butter and sugar until light and fluffy. Add the eggs one at a time, beating in slowly. Stir through the melted chocolate until smooth.
- Add the polenta, almonds, baking powder, zest, juice and hazelnuts. Pour into the tin and bake for 40 minutes until a skewer comes out clean. Cool in the tin before removing.
- For the topping, melt the chocolate in a bowl over simmering water until completely smooth. Cool for a few minutes before drizzling over the cake. Before serving, decorate with orange segments.