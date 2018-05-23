Toasted Almond & Blackcurrant Chocolate Cake

Boasting the perfect balance of sweet, soft and fragrant, this toasted almond and blackcurrant chocolate cake is surprisingly light to eat. It’s a simple recipe, but because of its glittering chocolate drizzle and Bundt tin form, this makes it extraordinarily pretty. It’s those lovely little touches that make all the difference, don’t you think?
Serves 8
*Any type of berries would work well. You can use frozen, just allow to thaw before using.
- Preheat the oven to 160C, and grease a Bundt cake tin.
- Dry toast the almonds in a dry skillet over low heat until fragrant. Put aside to cool.
- In a food processor, combine the almonds with the remaining cake ingredients and process until smooth.
- Pour the batter into the prepared cake tin, and then place in the oven to bake for about 40-45 minutes or until a skewer comes out clean once inserted into the centre.
- Leave to cool completely before carefully turning out on to a plate.
To prepare the ganache:
- Add the chopped chocolate and coconut cream to a small saucepan over extremely low heat. Whisk continuously until melted together. Remove from the heat immediately.
- Leave the ganache to cool slightly, about 1-2 minutes. Drizzle over the cake.
- Sprinkle over the freeze-dried berries and coconut flakes.
Will keep for 3-4 days in an airtight container.