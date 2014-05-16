Food & Drink

Wild Mushroom Crostini Recipe

By Angela Casley
Viva
Wild mushroom crostini. Picture / Babiche Martens.
WILD MUSHROOM CROSTINI

Serves 4
400g mixed wild mushrooms

8 Tbsp olive oil

2 cloves garlic, 1 crushed

1 red chilli, chopped finely

1 Tbsp roughly chopped parsley

1 Tbsp marjoram leaves

Salt and pepper

4 slices good quality rustic bread
  1. Chop the mushrooms roughly. Heat 6 Tbsp oil in a frying pan. Fry the crushed garlic and chilli for 2 minutes. Add the mushrooms and fry for a few minutes so they still retain their texture.
  2. Add the parsley, marjoram, salt and pepper to taste.
  3. Toast the sliced bread, rub with the remaining garlic clove and brush with the extra olive oil.
  4. Top with the warm mushrooms and serve immediately.

