Wild Mushroom Crostini Recipe

WILD MUSHROOM CROSTINI Serves 4
400g mixed wild mushrooms 8 Tbsp olive oil 2 cloves garlic, 1 crushed 1 red chilli, chopped finely 1 Tbsp roughly chopped parsley 1 Tbsp marjoram leaves Salt and pepper 4 slices good quality rustic bread
- Chop the mushrooms roughly. Heat 6 Tbsp oil in a frying pan. Fry the crushed garlic and chilli for 2 minutes. Add the mushrooms and fry for a few minutes so they still retain their texture.
- Add the parsley, marjoram, salt and pepper to taste.
- Toast the sliced bread, rub with the remaining garlic clove and brush with the extra olive oil.
- Top with the warm mushrooms and serve immediately.