Gareth Stewart’s Leek & Potato Soup Recipe

“All credit for this soup goes to my mum Lynn Stewart,” explains Gareth Stewart, the executive chef of the Nourish Group restaurants including Euro, The Culpepper and Jervois Steak House. “This is the most simple soup recipe out there, but so delicious and filling. Mum would make this on cold afternoons and serve it with heaps of grated cheese on top. The soup is chunky and very rustic. You cannot try to refine this recipe too much as it is what it is - a thick winter warmer that is cheap and easy to make.