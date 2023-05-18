22 Roast Recipes To Make On The Weekend

When the temperature drops and the windows frost over, a warming, oven-roasted meal becomes a reliable comfort.
In the list below, there’s a 10-hour slow roast lamb worth its cooking time; a sticky, sweet marmalade-glazed pork shoulder; a hearty Spanish seafood roast; homemade Yorkshire puddings, as well as some soup
Each recipe tests out different flavour profiles and ingredients. One thing they do share: a synergy with potatoes.
A good helping of fennel infuses this easy-bake roast with seasonal flavours. A handful of rosemary, oregano and thyme also make things extra herby.
This pork shoulder boasts a sweet and sticky glaze, which will have your kitchen filled with mouthwatering scents as it roasts.
Spicy harissa paste makes for a warming and zesty meal in this simple roast, perfect for using up any leftover vegetables.
Recipe editor Angela Casley recommends a drizzling of sundried tomato dressing to brighten this seared and roasted lamb rump.
This vegetarian option makes no compromises on flavour, with a drizzling of homemade pan-fried burnt butter dressing.
This one-pan Spanish seafood roast is best served with crusty bread and heavy spreads of butter for soaking up all the delicious juices that melt together.
This was originally picked as an impressive option for a Christmas dinner, but it’s a flavourful feast any time of year.
It’s hard to beat a serving of succulent beef, crispy Yorkshire puds, roast vegetables and rich gravy.
This golden, one-pan recipe comes courtesy of Donna Hay, and cooks the vegetables with the chicken for a fuss-free meal.
Sweet, citrus notes from the orange make this dish feel excitingly festive, making it an ideal pick for a dinner party on a chilly night.
This warming soup recipe, with roast chicken as the star, comes from Onslow’s head chef Glen File. It’s also garnished with olive oil, toasted bread and a helping of croutons.
Angela Casley recommends going the extra step and toasting the walnuts to make this salad feel even more special.
This lamb roast will make a stunning table centrepiece and is sure to satiate a hungry dinner crowd.
Annabel Langbein proposes that this vegetarian platter makes a good accompaniment for winter stews or roasts, but is also delicious as a light meal.
This simple weekend roast comes from celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay — who some might call the king of roasting.
You can find goat legs at Halal butchers. This recipe pairs the roast with pickling onions, red wine, garlic and lemon zest.
This is the ultimate slow roast and a rewarding weekend project. It’s paired with homemade flatbreads and big dollops of yoghurt and garlic.
A heavy spread of Dijon mustard brings a punchy sharpness to this beef cut, while the garlic caramelises for added sweetness.
Eleanor Ozich recommends serving this one-pan roast with crusty bread and a fresh salad for a leisurely weekend lunch.
A glug of cabernet sauvignon over red onions makes a rich sauce for this delicious serving of rib-eye steaks.
This roast chicken is a quick option that works for an impromptu dinner party or weekday meal.
Need to use the leftovers from that roast chicken? This light, bright and sweet couscous salad has you covered.