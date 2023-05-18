Food & Drink

22 Roast Recipes To Make On The Weekend

Viva
Treat yourself to a roast to rival them all. Photo / Babiche Martens

When the temperature drops and the windows frost over, a warming, oven-roasted meal becomes a reliable comfort.

In the list below, there’s a 10-hour slow roast lamb worth its cooking time; a sticky, sweet marmalade-glazed pork shoulder; a hearty Spanish seafood roast; homemade Yorkshire puddings, as well as some soup

Each recipe tests out different flavour profiles and ingredients. One thing they do share: a synergy with potatoes.

Photo / Babiche Martens
Photo / Babiche Martens

A good helping of fennel infuses this easy-bake roast with seasonal flavours. A handful of rosemary, oregano and thyme also make things extra herby.

Photo / Babiche Martens
Photo / Babiche Martens

This pork shoulder boasts a sweet and sticky glaze, which will have your kitchen filled with mouthwatering scents as it roasts.

Photo / Babiche Martens
Photo / Babiche Martens

Spicy harissa paste makes for a warming and zesty meal in this simple roast, perfect for using up any leftover vegetables.

Photo / Babiche Martens
Photo / Babiche Martens

Recipe editor Angela Casley recommends a drizzling of sundried tomato dressing to brighten this seared and roasted lamb rump.

Photo / Babiche Martens
Photo / Babiche Martens

This vegetarian option makes no compromises on flavour, with a drizzling of homemade pan-fried burnt butter dressing.

Photo / Babiche Martens
Photo / Babiche Martens

Seafood roast with potatoes, chorizo and fennel

This one-pan Spanish seafood roast is best served with crusty bread and heavy spreads of butter for soaking up all the delicious juices that melt together.

Photo / Babiche Martens
Photo / Babiche Martens

This was originally picked as an impressive option for a Christmas dinner, but it’s a flavourful feast any time of year.

Photo / Babiche Martens
Photo / Babiche Martens

It’s hard to beat a serving of succulent beef, crispy Yorkshire puds, roast vegetables and rich gravy.

This golden, one-pan recipe comes courtesy of Donna Hay, and cooks the vegetables with the chicken for a fuss-free meal.

Photo / Babiche Martens
Photo / Babiche Martens

Sweet, citrus notes from the orange make this dish feel excitingly festive, making it an ideal pick for a dinner party on a chilly night.

This warming soup recipe, with roast chicken as the star, comes from Onslow’s head chef Glen File. It’s also garnished with olive oil, toasted bread and a helping of croutons.

Photo / Babiche Martens
Photo / Babiche Martens

Angela Casley recommends going the extra step and toasting the walnuts to make this salad feel even more special.

Photo / Babiche Martens
Photo / Babiche Martens

This lamb roast will make a stunning table centrepiece and is sure to satiate a hungry dinner crowd.

Annabel Langbein proposes that this vegetarian platter makes a good accompaniment for winter stews or roasts, but is also delicious as a light meal.

This simple weekend roast comes from celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay — who some might call the king of roasting.

Photo / Babiche Martens
Photo / Babiche Martens

You can find goat legs at Halal butchers. This recipe pairs the roast with pickling onions, red wine, garlic and lemon zest.

Photo / Babiche Martins
Photo / Babiche Martins

This is the ultimate slow roast and a rewarding weekend project. It’s paired with homemade flatbreads and big dollops of yoghurt and garlic.

Photo / Babiche Martens
Photo / Babiche Martens

A heavy spread of Dijon mustard brings a punchy sharpness to this beef cut, while the garlic caramelises for added sweetness.

Photo / Eleanor Ozich
Photo / Eleanor Ozich

Eleanor Ozich recommends serving this one-pan roast with crusty bread and a fresh salad for a leisurely weekend lunch.

Picture / Babiche Martens
Picture / Babiche Martens

A glug of cabernet sauvignon over red onions makes a rich sauce for this delicious serving of rib-eye steaks.

Photo / Babiche Martens
Photo / Babiche Martens

This roast chicken is a quick option that works for an impromptu dinner party or weekday meal.

Photo / Babiche Martens
Photo / Babiche Martens

Need to use the leftovers from that roast chicken? This light, bright and sweet couscous salad has you covered.

