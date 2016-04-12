Annabel Langbein’s Roasted Vegetable Platter

This is a colourful accompaniment for winter stews and roasts or a delicious lunch or light meal all on its own. For a dairy-free and vegan version leave out the yoghurt.

ROASTED VEGETABLE PLATTER Serves 6 Prep: 30 mins Prep: 30 mins Cook: 50 mins Cook: 50 mins

¼ cup extra virgin olive oil ¼ cup extra virgin olive oil 2 tsp smoked paprika 2 tsp smoked paprika Finely grated zest of 1 lemon Finely grated zest of 1 lemon Salt and ground black pepper, to taste Salt and ground black pepper, to taste 3 small red onions, quartered 3 small red onions, quartered 2 large beetroot, peeled and cut into eighths 2 large beetroot, peeled and cut into eighths 800g pumpkin, peeled and cut into chunks 800g pumpkin, peeled and cut into chunks 4 carrots, peeled and cut into chunky rounds 4 carrots, peeled and cut into chunky rounds 2 parsnips or 4-5 jerusalem artichokes, peeled and cut into chunky batons 2 parsnips or 4-5 jerusalem artichokes, peeled and cut into chunky batons 5-6 handfuls baby spinach or rocket leaves 5-6 handfuls baby spinach or rocket leaves 1 clove garlic, mashed to a paste with ½ tsp salt 1 clove garlic, mashed to a paste with ½ tsp salt ½ cup natural yoghurt, thinned with a little water if desired ½ cup natural yoghurt, thinned with a little water if desired A little dukkah, to garnish A little dukkah, to garnish

Preheat oven to 180°C fanbake. Line 2 large roasting dishes with baking paper for easy clean-up. In a large bowl combine oil, smoked paprika, lemon zest, salt and pepper. Add the onions, beetroot, pumpkin, carrots and parsnips or jerusalem artichokes and toss to coat evenly. Divide between roasting dishes, spread out in a single layer and roast until tender and lightly caramelised (45-50 minutes). Allow to cool for at least 20 minutes, then add spinach or rocket and toss gently. Stir garlic paste into yoghurt. Pile veges onto a serving platter, drizzle with yoghurt dressing and sprinkle with dukkah.

Tip: Try to chop the vegetables into roughly the same size chunks for uniform cooking.