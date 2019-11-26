One-Pan Roast Chicken With Oregano, Shallots & Crème Fraiche

To me, tender roasted chicken in a creamy sauce is the most irresistible way to enjoy this meat, particularly when it’s infused with plenty of aromatic herbs. In this recipe, I roast the chicken breast in stock with shallots and garlic for maximum flavour, then stir in an entire cup of crème fraiche to elevate it into a dish that’s both luscious and comforting. Excellent for a long, leisurely lunch served alongside a crisp rocket salad.