This is an elegant lamb couscous with plenty of nuts. The combination of textures and flavours is exquisite.

If desired, at the beginning of cooking, add a handful of dried chickpeas (garbanzo beans) that have been soaked overnight.

LAMB COUSCOUS WITH NUTS AND RAISINS RECIPE Region: Tunisia Tunisia Preparation time: 30 minutes, plus resting and soaking time 30 minutes, plus resting and soaking time Cooking time: 2 hours 20 minutes 2 hours 20 minutes Serves: 6

600g medium couscous (see recipe below) 600g medium couscous (see recipe below) 1.5kg bone-in lamb leg or shoulder, cut into 8–12 pieces 1.5kg bone-in lamb leg or shoulder, cut into 8–12 pieces 2 Tbsp olive oil, plus extra for preparing the couscous 2 Tbsp olive oil, plus extra for preparing the couscous 2 red or yellow onions, quartered 2 red or yellow onions, quartered Pinch of saffron threads, crumbled Pinch of saffron threads, crumbled ½ tsp ground ginger ½ tsp ground ginger ½ tsp ground turmeric ½ tsp ground turmeric 1 heaped Tbsp double concentrated tomato puree (paste) 1 heaped Tbsp double concentrated tomato puree (paste) 1 carrot, halved lengthwise 1 carrot, halved lengthwise 1 turnip, peeled and halved lengthwise 1 turnip, peeled and halved lengthwise 1 cinnamon stick or piece of cinnamon bark 1 cinnamon stick or piece of cinnamon bark ¼ cup seedless raisins, preferably golden sultanas (golden raisins) ¼ cup seedless raisins, preferably golden sultanas (golden raisins) 2 Tbsp butter 2 Tbsp butter ¼ cup roasted almonds ¼ cup roasted almonds ¼ cup pine nuts ¼ cup pine nuts ¼ cup shelled pistachios salt and pepper ¼ cup shelled pistachios salt and pepper Harissa, to serve, optional Harissa, to serve, optional

Generously season the lamb with salt and pepper. Add the oil, onions and lamb to the bottom of a large couscoussier and cook over a medium-high heat, stirring frequently, until the onions have softened and the lamb browned, about 15 minutes. Stir in the saffron, ginger, turmeric, tomato puree (paste) and 4 tablespoons water and cook for 5 minutes. Add the carrot, turnip and cinnamon, pour in 4 ¼ cups of hot water and bring to the boil. Reduce the heat to medium-low and gently boil until the lamb is very tender, about 2 hours. (If there is no steaming basket on top, loosely cover the pot.) Add more water if needed. Meanwhile, put the raisins into a small heatproof bowl, cover with lukewarm water and leave to soak for 10 minutes to soften. Drain. Melt the butter in a small saucepan over a low heat, add the almonds, pine nuts, pistachios and soaked raisins and cook until the nuts are browned and the raisins plump, 3–5 minutes. Transfer to a bowl. To serve, put the couscous into a large bowl. Gradually moisten with about 2 cups of the broth, turning the couscous to mix well. Cover and leave to stand for 5–10 minutes. Add a touch more broth if the couscous can absorb it without becoming too soggy. Mound the couscous and make a well in the centre. Place the lamb in the well and top with the raisins and nuts. Serve with the remaining broth in a bowl on the side to add as desired along with a dish of harissa (if using).

QUICK COUSCOUS Region: Algeria, Libya, Morocco, Tunisia Algeria, Libya, Morocco, Tunisia Preparation time: 10 minutes, plus resting time 10 minutes, plus resting time Cooking time: 10 minutes 10 minutes Serves: 4-6 4-6

While most directions on packages of quick-cooking or ‘instant’ couscous call for covering the dry grains in boiling water, that generally leads to mushy couscous. Rather, use an equal volume of salted tepid water and allow the couscous to stand and absorb it for 15–20 minutes.

3 cups medium or fine couscous

1 tsp fine salt

1 Tbsp olive oil

1 Tbsp butter, optional

Pour the couscous into a very wide, shallow dish. Pour 3 cups tepid water into a large jug (pitcher), add the salt and stir to dissolve, then pour over the couscous. Jiggle the dish to settle and leave to stand undisturbed for 15–20 minutes until tender. Meanwhile, preheat the oven to 180C. Rake the couscous with a fork and fluff, then drizzle with the oil. Using both hands, lift the grains and let them fall through your fingers. Work out any clumps by rubbing the grains gently between the palms of your hands. Transfer to a large baking dish and place in the oven until it begins to steam, about 10 minutes. Toss with the butter (if using). Pile the grains onto a serving platter and fluff with a fork.