There’s no need to peel your potatoes for this dish. It’s a little rustic, which we love, plus it saves time. Jointing a chicken is an easy process, but if that sounds daunting, buy a mixture of chicken pieces, or ask your butcher to do it.
CHICKEN, FENNEL AND POTATO TRAY BAKE RECIPE Serves 4
1 large onion, roughly chopped 1 head fennel, sliced 1cm 6 cloves garlic, peeled 500g agria potatoes, skin on, cut into wedges ¼ cup olive oil 1 free-range chicken, jointed 2 or 3 mixed stalks of rosemary, oregano and thyme 1 cup white wine 1 cup chicken stock 1 tsp salt and pepper
- Preheat the oven to 180C.
- Into a large oven dish place the onion, fennel, garlic, potatoes and 2 tablespoons of oil, mixing to combine. Place the chicken pieces on top with all the leaves from the herbs, wine, stock, salt and pepper. Drizzle the remaining tablespoon of oil over the chicken. Place into the oven for 50 minutes, checking once or twice during cooking until golden brown and cooked through.
- Check the seasoning and serve hot from the oven.