BARBECUE LAMB WITH TOMATOES AND COURGETTES Serves 6
1kg boneless lamb leg 4 cloves garlic, crushed 2 tsp grainy mustard ¼ cup chopped rosemary Zest and juice of 1 lemon 2 Tbsp olive oil 4 courgettes, cut lengthways Salt and pepper 4 tomatoes, cut into thick slices ¼ cup basil leaves
Dressing 2 egg yolks 1 tsp grainy mustard Juice of ½ lemon ½ cup olive oil ¼ cup chopped mint
- Place the lamb, garlic, mustard, rosemary, lemon and 1 tbsp olive oil into a large bowl or sealable plastic bag. Toss until the lamb is well-coated, cover and refrigerate for at least 2 hours, preferably overnight. Remove from fridge 1 hour before cooking.
- To make the dressing: place the yolks, mustard and lemon into a blender. Drizzle in the oil slowly until you have a thick but pourable consistency. Add the herbs and season with salt and pepper.
- Preheat a barbecue to a medium heat. Cook the lamb for 20 minutes each side or until done to your liking. Remove, cover and set aside. Place the remaining oil on the barbecue. Season the courgettes and cook for 3 or 4 minutes each side until golden and delicious.
- Place the tomato slices on a platter. Add the courgettes and top with slices of lamb, drizzle the dressing, and garnish with basil.