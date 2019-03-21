A quick stuffing using staples from the pantry is perfect for this chicken during the week. The first person home can have it in the oven, creating beautiful aromas for the family to arrive home to.
MID-WEEK ROAST CHICKEN WITH SPEEDY STUFFING RECIPE Serves 4
Stuffing 2 cups fresh breadcrumbs 1 small onion, chopped 1 clove garlic, crushed 1 tsp dried mixed herbs 1 Tbsp each fresh thyme and rosemary 1 Tbsp lemon zest 1 egg ½ tsp salt and freshly ground pepper 1 organic chicken Olive oil plus extra herbs for top 400g mixed baby vegetables
- Preheat an oven to 180C.
- To make the stuffing in a bowl combine the breadcrumbs, onion, garlic, dried herbs, fresh herbs, lemon, egg, salt and pepper. Fill the cavity of the chicken.
- Rub the skin of the chicken with olive oil and sprinkle over the extra herbs. Place into the oven for 1½ hours or until the juices run clear.
- Halfway through cooking, add the baby vegetables to the roasting dish.
- Before serving squeeze juice from the lemon over the top.