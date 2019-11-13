Spring Soup With Sorghum, Leek & Chives

This is a particularly aromatic and vibrant soup, just what I feel like eating in this wet spring weather. You can use a nice quality chicken or vegetable stock here and fresh chives added at the end of the cooking process really makes this soup fresh and lively. For a more substantial meal, serve with some rustic sourdough and lashings of butter.
- In a large soup pot, heat the butter, ghee or olive oil over medium heat. Add the garlic and cook while stirring until fragrant. Add the leek, and continue to cook while stirring for a minute or so until softened.
- Add the stock, tomato paste and grated carrot.
- Bring to the boil, then simmer for 20 minutes. Add the sorghum, and simmer until al-dente, about 25 minutes.
- Lastly, stir in the chives, and season to taste with sea salt and ground pepper.
*You can experiment with different grains here, such as pearl barley, spelt or amaranth.