Lunchbox-Friendly Salmon Seaweed Cups

By Angela Casley
A sprinkle of black sesame seeds adds an extra crunch. Photo / Babiche Martens

If you have made sushi and you have an annoying couple of sheets left and some leftover rice, this is the ideal use. Try them with teriyaki chicken — the children will love them. Perfect for the lunchbox.

SALMON SEAWEED CUPS RECIPE

Makes 12
2 tsp fresh ginger

2 Tbsp soy sauce

2 Tbsp hoisin sauce

1 Tbsp sweet chilli

2 tsp fish sauce

2 tsp sesame oil

1 spring onion, finely chopped

300g fresh salmon, cut into cubes

2 sheets seaweed

1 ½ cups cooked sushi rice
  1. Preheat the oven to 170C. Spray a little oil into the base of a 12-hole mini muffin tin.
  2. In a bowl combine the ginger, soy, hoisin, sweet chilli, fish sauce, sesame oil and half the spring onion. Add the salmon and gently mix. Leave to marinate for 10 minutes.
  3. Cut each piece of seaweed into 6. Press them into the muffin tins, forming cups. Add a spoonful of rice to each. Top with some salmon pieces.
  4. Bake in the oven for 10-15 minutes or until the salmon is just cooked. Spoon over any leftover marinade and sprinkle with spring onions before serving.

