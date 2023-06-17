If you have made sushi and you have an annoying couple of sheets left and some leftover rice, this is the ideal use. Try them with teriyaki chicken — the children will love them. Perfect for the lunchbox.
SALMON SEAWEED CUPS RECIPE Makes 12
2 tsp fresh ginger 2 Tbsp soy sauce 2 Tbsp hoisin sauce 1 Tbsp sweet chilli 2 tsp fish sauce 2 tsp sesame oil 1 spring onion, finely chopped 300g fresh salmon, cut into cubes 2 sheets seaweed 1 ½ cups cooked sushi rice
- Preheat the oven to 170C. Spray a little oil into the base of a 12-hole mini muffin tin.
- In a bowl combine the ginger, soy, hoisin, sweet chilli, fish sauce, sesame oil and half the spring onion. Add the salmon and gently mix. Leave to marinate for 10 minutes.
- Cut each piece of seaweed into 6. Press them into the muffin tins, forming cups. Add a spoonful of rice to each. Top with some salmon pieces.
- Bake in the oven for 10-15 minutes or until the salmon is just cooked. Spoon over any leftover marinade and sprinkle with spring onions before serving.