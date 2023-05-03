Food & Drink

Crispy Butterbean, Avocado & Salmon Tostadas

Save
Share
By Angela Casley
nzme
Photo / Babiche Martens

This is a quick way to make a tostada when time is short. Open a tin, mash some avocado, add some citrus and chilli and you’re ready to pile it on the crispy tostadas. Using smoked fish means no cooking. How perfect is that for mid-week?

BUTTERBEAN, AVOCADO AND SALMON TOSTADAS RECIPE

Makes 8
420g tin butter beans, drained

2 ripe avocados, mashed

2 Tbsp lemon or lime juice

1 green chilli, finely chopped

Salt and pepper, to taste

½ cup chopped coriander

300g hot-smoked salmon

8 crispy tostadas

1-2 Tbsp chilli oil

Lemon or lime wedges, to serve
  1. In a medium-sized bowl, place the butter beans and mash vigorously with a fork. Add the avocado, lemon or lime juice, chilli, salt and pepper. Fold through half the coriander.
  2. Spread generously on the tostadas. Top with some flaked fish, coriander and a drizzle of chilli oil.
  3. Squeeze with a little extra lemon or lime juice.

Share this article:

Save
Share

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Featured

More Food & Drink

1/52/5