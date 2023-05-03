This is a quick way to make a tostada when time is short. Open a tin, mash some avocado, add some citrus and chilli and you’re ready to pile it on the crispy tostadas. Using smoked fish means no cooking. How perfect is that for mid-week?
BUTTERBEAN, AVOCADO AND SALMON TOSTADAS RECIPE Makes 8
420g tin butter beans, drained 2 ripe avocados, mashed 2 Tbsp lemon or lime juice 1 green chilli, finely chopped Salt and pepper, to taste ½ cup chopped coriander 300g hot-smoked salmon 8 crispy tostadas 1-2 Tbsp chilli oil Lemon or lime wedges, to serve
- In a medium-sized bowl, place the butter beans and mash vigorously with a fork. Add the avocado, lemon or lime juice, chilli, salt and pepper. Fold through half the coriander.
- Spread generously on the tostadas. Top with some flaked fish, coriander and a drizzle of chilli oil.
- Squeeze with a little extra lemon or lime juice.