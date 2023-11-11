This focaccia is my new go-to for summer. I have pressed tomatoes, olives, garlic, and feta into it, but you can get creative and use any array of bits and pieces. This recipe can be halved. The hot water cupboard is a good warm place for rising dough in cooler weather.
TOMATO, OLIVE AND FETA FOCACCIA RECIPE
Makes 1 large loaf
1 Tbsp yeast 1 Tbsp sugar 1 ¾ cups tepid water 4 ½ cups high-grade flour ½ cup olive oil 2 tsp salt 1 cup mixed olives, feta, garlic cloves ¼ cup rosemary plus 2 tsp flaky sea salt
- Combine the yeast and sugar, then sprinkle over the water, leaving for 10 minutes until frothy. Add ¼ cup oil.
- Place the flour and salt in a large bowl. Pour in the wet mixture, bringing it all together to form the dough. Tip on to the bench and knead for 8-10 minutes. Place the dough in a lightly oiled bowl. Cover with a damp tea towel and place into a warm area for 1 hour or until almost doubled in size.
- Preheat the oven to 190C. Lightly flour an oven tray.
- Press the dough on to the tray in a large rectangle. Poke in the garlic, olives, feta and rosemary. Leave to rest for 20 minutes on the bench. Drizzle over the remaining oil and sprinkle on the salt.
- Place the bread into the oven for 20-25 minutes until golden and it sounds hollow when tapped. Remove and cool for 20 minutes before slicing.