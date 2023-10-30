It is hard to keep your hands off these flatbreads when they are straight out of the pan! Try to keep the breads warm for serving and wrap in a clean tea towel or paper towel. If you do need to reheat, place into a warm frying pan or microwave for 30 seconds.
BREAKFAST YOGHURT FLATBREAD RECIPE
Makes 8
2 tsp yeast 2 tsp brown sugar 1 cup tepid water ½ cup yoghurt 2 Tbsp olive oil 3 ½ cup flour 2 tsp salt 1 tsp sumac, optional
Toppings Smashed avocado Poached eggs Feta, tomato, bacon Garlic butter
- Combine the yeast and brown sugar, then sprinkle over the water leaving to sit for 10 minutes until frothy. Whisk through the yoghurt and oil.
- In a large bowl place the flour, salt and sumac, if using. Make a well in the middle. Pour in the yeast and stir to combine, bringing it together to form the dough. Tip on to a lightly floured bench and knead for 4 or 5 minutes. Divide into 8 pieces.
- Roll or press into rectangles roughly 20 x 12 cm. Let them sit for 10 minutes. Heat a heavy-based frying pan or barbecue hotplate to medium heat. Brush the bread with oil then place into the pan for 1-2 minutes until puffed and golden. Flip and cook for a further minute.
- Remove from pan and brush the bread with garlic butter.
- Add your favourite topping and serve warm.