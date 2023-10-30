Food & Drink

This Pan-Fried Yoghurt Flatbread Recipe Is A Brunch Favourite

By Angela Casley
Fluffy flatbreads are the perfect vehicle for indulgent toppings — think bacon, eggs and mushrooms. Photo / Babiche Martens

It is hard to keep your hands off these flatbreads when they are straight out of the pan! Try to keep the breads warm for serving and wrap in a clean tea towel or paper towel. If you do need to reheat, place into a warm frying pan or microwave for 30 seconds.

BREAKFAST YOGHURT FLATBREAD RECIPE

Makes 8

2 tsp yeast

2 tsp brown sugar

1 cup tepid water

½ cup yoghurt

2 Tbsp olive oil

3 ½ cup flour

2 tsp salt

1 tsp sumac, optional
Toppings

Smashed avocado

Poached eggs

Feta, tomato, bacon

Garlic butter
  1. Combine the yeast and brown sugar, then sprinkle over the water leaving to sit for 10 minutes until frothy. Whisk through the yoghurt and oil.
  2. In a large bowl place the flour, salt and sumac, if using. Make a well in the middle. Pour in the yeast and stir to combine, bringing it together to form the dough. Tip on to a lightly floured bench and knead for 4 or 5 minutes. Divide into 8 pieces.
  3. Roll or press into rectangles roughly 20 x 12 cm. Let them sit for 10 minutes. Heat a heavy-based frying pan or barbecue hotplate to medium heat. Brush the bread with oil then place into the pan for 1-2 minutes until puffed and golden. Flip and cook for a further minute.
  4. Remove from pan and brush the bread with garlic butter.
  5. Add your favourite topping and serve warm.

