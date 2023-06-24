I make this pie in a cake tin, so it will hold its shape. If you don’t have a round tin, a square one will be fine. Extra filo pastry can be wrapped well and frozen for another occasion.
SPINACH AND CHEESE FILO RECIPE Serves 4
200g spinach, wilted 1 spring onion, chopped 150g feta, crumbled 1 cup grated parmesan 3 eggs, whisked ¼ tsp salt and pepper 8 pieces filo pastry ¼ cup melted butter 2 tsp sesame seeds
- Preheat the oven to 170C. Lightly grease a 22cm cake tin.
- Squeeze any excess water from the spinach, chop finely and place into a large bowl.
- Add the spring onion, feta, parmesan, eggs, salt and pepper, mixing well.
- On a clean bench place a piece of filo, brush with butter and top with another. Then at right angles repeat placing one piece on top of those two, brush with butter and place another on top. Lift the filo into the cake tin, press it into the base and leave the excess to overhang.
- Spoon in the filling and spread evenly. Fold the extra filo over the filling. Brush the remaining pieces of filo with butter, scrunch them up and place on top.
- Brush the top with any remaining butter and sprinkle with sesame seeds. Bake for 40 minutes or until a skewer comes out clean. Remove from the tin and enjoy with your favourite chutney.