Food & Drink

Seared Black Garlic Paste Tuna Recipe


Save
Share
By Angela Casley
nzme
Seared black garlic paste tuna. Photo / Babiche Martens

Tasty black garlic paste will jazz up some fresh pieces of tuna for an exciting dinner.

Here, I’ve used tuna with the flavoursome black garlic paste, but it also goes well with other meaty fish, or when spread over a lamb fillet or steak. You will find black garlic at markets or speciality stores.

SEARED BLACK GARLIC PASTE TUNA

Serves 4

4 cloves black garlic

1 tsp sea salt

1 tsp paprika

2 Tbsp olive oil

50g butter

¼ cup lemon juice

4 x 120g pieces of tuna

Freshly ground pepper

2 tsp toasted black sesame seeds

To serve

Hot chips

Salad

  1. Smash the garlic with the sea salt, then add the paprika and olive oil, combining well.
  2. Rub half the garlic paste on the tuna. Heat a frying pan to a high heat.
  3. Melt half the butter until it froths. Cook the tuna for 2 to 3 minutes on each side. Remove and let rest for a few minutes.
  4. Heat the remaining butter and garlic paste together. Add the lemon juice, salt and pepper and black sesame seeds.
  5. Serve the tuna with the butter drizzled over the top.
  6. If desired, serve with hot chips and a side salad.

Share this article:

Save
Share

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Featured

More Food & Drink

1/52/5