Tasty black garlic paste will jazz up some fresh pieces of tuna for an exciting dinner.
Here, I’ve used tuna with the flavoursome black garlic paste, but it also goes well with other meaty fish, or when spread over a lamb fillet or steak. You will find black garlic at markets or speciality stores.
Serves 4
1 tsp sea salt
1 tsp paprika
2 Tbsp olive oil
50g butter
¼ cup lemon juice
4 x 120g pieces of tuna
Freshly ground pepper
2 tsp toasted black sesame seeds
To serve
Hot chips
Salad
- Smash the garlic with the sea salt, then add the paprika and olive oil, combining well.
- Rub half the garlic paste on the tuna. Heat a frying pan to a high heat.
- Melt half the butter until it froths. Cook the tuna for 2 to 3 minutes on each side. Remove and let rest for a few minutes.
- Heat the remaining butter and garlic paste together. Add the lemon juice, salt and pepper and black sesame seeds.
- Serve the tuna with the butter drizzled over the top.
- If desired, serve with hot chips and a side salad.