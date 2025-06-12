Individual filo tarts topped with wild mushrooms and a poached egg.
I used a mix of oyster and enoki mushrooms, but any type will do. The tart cases can be made in advance, making it very quick to assemble when needed. Cook the eggs to your liking. This is also a great filling for an omelette.
- Preheat the oven to 170C.
- Lay a piece of filo pastry on a clean bench and spread butter over it. Place another piece on top, then cut it into six equal squares. Butter half of the squares and place another on top. Press this into an 8cm tart tin (or whichever size you have). Repeat with the remaining filo. Bake for 15 minutes until golden. Remove and cool.
- Heat any remaining butter and oil in a large frying pan. Add the garlic, chilli flakes, lemon zest, and mushrooms, cooking until softened. Remove from the heat and stir in the ricotta.
- Scoop the mixture into your tart cases.
- Top each with a softly poached egg, adding salt and pepper to taste. Serve hot.