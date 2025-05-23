The pairing of cold evenings and melted cheese should not be underestimated.

This collection of recipes sees a range of cheeses melted, grated and deep-fried to produce a wide range of comforting flavours. There are varieties to suit every preference, from blue cheese to mozzarella and vintage cheddar.

Find yourself with strange amounts of leftover cheese? Take the tastiest shortcut to use it up – indulge in a toastie!

Photo / Eleanor Ozich

If baked potatoes are a staple of your dinner recipes, consider this simple but rewarding oven bake. It sees slices of potatoes doused in egg and cheese and seasoned with fresh thyme (you could also expand to kūmara, pumpkin and other dense vegetables).

Photo / James Murphy

Crack through a flaky topping of filo pastry to uncover a melty mix of potatoes, spinach and cheddar. There’s also a dollop of Dijon mustard to enrich the combination.

Photo / Babiche Martens

Serve these spheres, smothered in extra parmesan, alongside some protein and a salad.

Photo / Babiche Martens

These recipes were formulated with a dinner party in mind, but they could also be an easy addition to mid-week dinner plates. It sees a full block of feta dipped in breadcrumbs before being shallow-fried, and diced tomato tossed with chopped olives and flat-leaf parsley.

Photo / Babiche Martens

The earthy brassica offers balance to the strength of the melty blue cheese. The soup is pleasantly creamy, thanks to the texture of the kūmara.

Photo/ Babiche Martens

While stuffed pasta might demand a little more fuss, the bite it delivers is something special – a mix of goat’s cheese, ricotta, parmesan, lemon and peppery rocket. Toasted pine nuts add extra crunch.

Photo / Babiche Martens

The layer of melted cheese is well-balanced in this burger, as it’s topped with a handful of pickled carrot, courgette, spring onion and cucumber.

Photo / Babiche Martens

A drizzle of honey is the finishing touch to these piping hot mouthfuls. The main batter also welcomes the addition of freshly chopped sage.

Photo / Babiche Martens

If you’re looking to serve a special dish for dinner, consider these funk-filled soufflés. A mixture of blue cheese, cheddar, egg yolks and mustard is deeply savoury and totally lush.

Photo / Babiche Martens

This egg-based tart makes use of tortilla to create the crunchy crust. Streaky bacon rashers create strong savoury flavours, while chopped dill and parsley supply a hint of herbiness.

Photo / Babiche Martens

If your dinner plate needs something extra, consider this crispy, creamy bowl of oven-baked par-boiled potatoes. It’s topped with a zesty homemade pea puree and finds some textural complexity with the addition of cucumber and pine nuts.

Photo / Babiche Martens

Need a crowdpleaser? Meet a vegetarian-friendly lasagna that doesn’t compromise on flavour. Seasonal stocks of pumpkin will be particularly good in this dish. Serve with big leaves of basil to freshen up each bite.

Photo / Babiche Martens