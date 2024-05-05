Soufflés are easier to make than you think.

You can prepare this ahead of time by making the soufflé to the end of stage three, then baking just before serving. That is the delight of twice-cooking them. I like a strong blue cheese; the more pungent, the better.

TWICE-COOKED BLUE CHEESE SOUFFLÉ RECIPE Makes 6

80g butter 80g butter 80g flour, plus extra for dusting 80g flour, plus extra for dusting 1 tsp mustard powder 1 tsp mustard powder 500ml blue milk 500ml blue milk ¼ tsp salt and pepper ¼ tsp salt and pepper 100g blue cheese, crumbled 100g blue cheese, crumbled ½ cup grated cheddar ½ cup grated cheddar 4 large or 5 smaller eggs, separated 4 large or 5 smaller eggs, separated

Topping 1 cup cream 1 cup cream 50g blue cheese 50g blue cheese Chives and microgreens, to garnish Chives and microgreens, to garnish

Preheat the oven to 200C. Grease and dust 6 ramekins with flour. Place them on a large baking tray. Melt the butter in a medium-sized pot. Add the flour and mustard powder and stir for 2 or 3 minutes without browning. Slowly pour in the milk, stirring until the sauce is thickened. Remove from the heat and stir through the cheeses. Season with salt and pepper. Stir the egg yolks through the cheese mixture. Whisk the egg whites until light and fluffy. Gently fold the whites into the cheese mix. Place into the hot oven for 25 minutes until puffed and golden. Remove and let them deflate (or serve them at this stage hot). Run a small knife around the edge of the soufflé and tip on to an ovenproof baking dish. Pour the cream over the top and sprinkle with extra cheese. Before serving, bake in a hot oven (200C) for 15 minutes until puffed and golden. Serve soufflés on individual plates with a herb garnish.

