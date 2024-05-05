Soufflés are easier to make than you think.
You can prepare this ahead of time by making the soufflé to the end of stage three, then baking just before serving. That is the delight of twice-cooking them. I like a strong blue cheese; the more pungent, the better.
- Preheat the oven to 200C.
- Grease and dust 6 ramekins with flour. Place them on a large baking tray.
- Melt the butter in a medium-sized pot. Add the flour and mustard powder and stir for 2 or 3 minutes without browning. Slowly pour in the milk, stirring until the sauce is thickened. Remove from the heat and stir through the cheeses. Season with salt and pepper.
- Stir the egg yolks through the cheese mixture. Whisk the egg whites until light and fluffy. Gently fold the whites into the cheese mix. Place into the hot oven for 25 minutes until puffed and golden. Remove and let them deflate (or serve them at this stage hot).
- Run a small knife around the edge of the soufflé and tip on to an ovenproof baking dish. Pour the cream over the top and sprinkle with extra cheese.
- Before serving, bake in a hot oven (200C) for 15 minutes until puffed and golden.
- Serve soufflés on individual plates with a herb garnish.
