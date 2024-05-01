Three words: Cheesy chicken pasta.
This satisfying pasta dish revels in umami mushroom notes and a generous sprinkling of cheese. Finish with finely chopped dill for additional fresh flavour.
- Combine the chicken, onion, garlic, lemon, egg, salt, pepper, parmesan and dill in a large bowl. Roll the mixture into walnut-sized balls. Refrigerate until ready to cook.
- Heat a little oil in a frying pan. Cook the chicken balls for 4 or 5 minutes each side until cooked. Set aside.
- Cook the pappardelle according to the packet instructions. Drain and reserve 1 cup of the cooking water.
- Heat the butter in a large frying pan while it cooks. Add the onion, garlic, and mushrooms, and cook slowly for a few minutes to soften. Add the cream and dill. Season, then toss through the pasta. Add a little of the pasta water if need be.
- Serve in bowls topped with chicken balls and a sprinkle of parmesan.
More pasta recipes
Comforting gnudi, gnocchi and more.
Roasted tomato pasta with cashews. There’s comfort and plenty of cashews to be found in this hearty pasta dish.
Osteria Uno’s pillowy ricotta gnudi with watercress pesto. These gnocchi-like dumplings are made with ricotta instead of potato.
Rick Stein’s gnocchi with tomatoes, prawns and basil. Using a pack of ready-made gnocchi makes this a quick supper.
Salmon risotto made with orzo pasta. Cue a comforting weeknight.
A silky parmesan pasta with crispy crumb. It has a luscious and cheesy sauce that may inspire shameless bowl-licking.