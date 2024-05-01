Three words: Cheesy chicken pasta.

This satisfying pasta dish revels in umami mushroom notes and a generous sprinkling of cheese. Finish with finely chopped dill for additional fresh flavour.

CHICKEN AND PARMESAN BALLS WITH PAPPARDELLE RECIPE Serves 4

Balls 400g chicken mince 400g chicken mince ½ onion, grated ½ onion, grated 1 clove garlic, grated 1 clove garlic, grated 1 Tbsp lemon zest 1 Tbsp lemon zest 1 egg 1 egg ½ tsp salt and pepper ½ tsp salt and pepper ½ cup grated parmesan ½ cup grated parmesan 1 Tbsp chopped dill 1 Tbsp chopped dill 2 Tbsp oil, to cook 2 Tbsp oil, to cook

Pasta sauce 200g pappardelle 200g pappardelle 20g butter 20g butter 1 small onion, chopped 1 small onion, chopped 2 cloves garlic, grated 2 cloves garlic, grated 150g mushroom, sliced 150g mushroom, sliced 1 cup cream 1 cup cream 1 Tbsp chopped dill 1 Tbsp chopped dill

Combine the chicken, onion, garlic, lemon, egg, salt, pepper, parmesan and dill in a large bowl. Roll the mixture into walnut-sized balls. Refrigerate until ready to cook. Heat a little oil in a frying pan. Cook the chicken balls for 4 or 5 minutes each side until cooked. Set aside. Cook the pappardelle according to the packet instructions. Drain and reserve 1 cup of the cooking water. Heat the butter in a large frying pan while it cooks. Add the onion, garlic, and mushrooms, and cook slowly for a few minutes to soften. Add the cream and dill. Season, then toss through the pasta. Add a little of the pasta water if need be. Serve in bowls topped with chicken balls and a sprinkle of parmesan.

