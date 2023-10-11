This truffle and cheese pasta is very decadent, but so delicious. If you don’t have gorgonzola, try a different blue cheese, the more flavoursome the better. Likewise with truffles; costly as they are, a little goes a long way and they are worth the investment.
ASPARAGUS, TRUFFLE AND GORGONZOLA PASTA RECIPE Serves 4
200g pasta 2 bunches of asparagus, ends trimmed 1 Tbsp butter 2 spring onions 2 cloves garlic, crushed 100ml cream 150g gorgonzola Salt and freshly ground pepper ½ cup Italian parsley 2 Tbsp truffle oil Optional: 10g white truffles
- Cook the pasta as per packet instructions. Drain and stir through 1 tablespoon of truffle oil.
- Cut one of the bunches of asparagus into 3cm pieces.
- Heat the butter in a large pot with the onion, garlic and sliced asparagus. Cook for 5 minutes. Add cream and gorgonzola, slowly bringing to the heat, stirring until smooth. Season, and add half the parsley.
- Heat a frying pan to a high heat. Rub the remaining asparagus in 1 Tbsp olive oil. Fry, turning every couple of minutes, until cooked and golden.
- Serve the pasta drizzled with the remaining truffle oil. If you have some truffles, add a few slices. Sprinkle with parsley and serve with hot asparagus.