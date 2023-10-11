Food & Drink

Decadent Asparagus, Truffle & Gorgonzola Pasta Recipe

By Angela Casley
Truffles are a nice addition to this cheesy pasta — and a little goes a long way. Photo / Babiche Martens

This truffle and cheese pasta is very decadent, but so delicious. If you don’t have gorgonzola, try a different blue cheese, the more flavoursome the better. Likewise with truffles; costly as they are, a little goes a long way and they are worth the investment.

ASPARAGUS, TRUFFLE AND GORGONZOLA PASTA RECIPE

Serves 4
200g pasta

2 bunches of asparagus, ends trimmed

1 Tbsp butter

2 spring onions

2 cloves garlic, crushed

100ml cream

150g gorgonzola

Salt and freshly ground pepper

½ cup Italian parsley

2 Tbsp truffle oil

Optional: 10g white truffles
  1. Cook the pasta as per packet instructions. Drain and stir through 1 tablespoon of truffle oil.
  2. Cut one of the bunches of asparagus into 3cm pieces.
  3. Heat the butter in a large pot with the onion, garlic and sliced asparagus. Cook for 5 minutes. Add cream and gorgonzola, slowly bringing to the heat, stirring until smooth. Season, and add half the parsley.
  4. Heat a frying pan to a high heat. Rub the remaining asparagus in 1 Tbsp olive oil. Fry, turning every couple of minutes, until cooked and golden.
  5. Serve the pasta drizzled with the remaining truffle oil. If you have some truffles, add a few slices. Sprinkle with parsley and serve with hot asparagus.

