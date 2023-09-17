Being a chef, the question I get asked the most is, ‘What’s your favourite meal?’. It’s a hard question to answer, but this risotto must be close to the top of the list. Cooked to al dente perfection and boosted with roasted mushrooms and salty nuggets of parmesan, it’s pretty tasty indeed. Fermented black garlic is available from most specialty food stores.
- Preheat your oven to 180C fan-bake.
- Start by peeling off the fine skin from the top of the mushrooms and removing the stalks, reserving the trimmings and stalks for the stock. Peel and finely chop the onion and garlic, reserving the trimmings for the stock.
- Place the mushrooms fins-up in a roasting tray, drizzle with oil and season with salt. Roast for 15 minutes then roughly chop. Set aside.
- While the mushrooms are cooking, make the mushroom stock by placing the vegetable trimmings in a large pot with the water, stock cubes and bay leaves. Bring to the boil, then reduce the heat and simmer on low for 20 minutes. Strain before use. You should have about 2 litres.
- To cook the risotto, heat 2 tablespoons of oil in a large frypan over a medium heat. Add the onion and garlic and cook until translucent. Add the rice, increase the heat and cook, stirring constantly, for 3-4 minutes to toast off the rice. Add the wine and stir for another minute until well absorbed.
- Gradually stir in the mushroom stock, allowing the rice to absorb it between each addition. Add the chopped mushrooms. Taste the rice, and continue to add stock until it’s cooked just al dente.
- Remove from the heat and stir in the parmesan and fermented black garlic (if using), then the butter. Taste and adjust the seasonings. Serve garnished with parsley.
Extracted from Good from Scratch by Michael Van de Elzen, photography by Babiche Martens (Allen & Unwin NZ, $49.99). Out now.