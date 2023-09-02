A good punchy homemade stock makes all the difference in this recipe, adding loads of flavour. Spring greens, such as asparagus or baby spinach, will bring a wonderful vibrancy.
DUCK BREASTS WITH ORANGE AND HONEY BARLEY RECIPE Serves 4
20g butter 1 onion, chopped 4 cloves garlic, crushed 1 cup barley Zest of 1 orange, plus juice 1 Tbsp honey 3 cups chicken stock 1 cup spring greens, e.g. snap peas, edamame ½ cup chopped parsley 2 duck breasts
To finish ¼ cup white wine 2 tsp honey 1 orange, segmented
- In a heavy-based pot, melt the butter. Add the onion and garlic, cooking slowly to soften for 5 minutes.
- Stir through the barley, zest and stock, bringing to a simmer. Cook for 20-25 minutes or until the barley has softened. Add the orange juice and honey. Season with salt and pepper. Stir through the greens and parsley, cooking for 3 or 4 minutes.
- While the barley cooks, heat a frying pan to medium heat. Score the duck breasts 5 or 6 times on an angle. Place in the pan, skin-side down, cooking for 4 or 5 minutes until the skin is nicely browned. Turn and cook for 5-8 minutes depending on the thickness of the duck breasts. Let them rest for 5 minutes.
- Tip out any excess fat from the pan, then deglaze with the white wine and honey.
- To finish the dish, add the orange segments and parsley to the barley. Serve with sliced duck and any extra juices from the pan.