Duck Shines In This Delicious Dinner Recipe With Orange-Honey Barley

By Angela Casley
Segments of orange and fresh snap peas complete this seared duck dish. Photo / Babiche Martens

A good punchy homemade stock makes all the difference in this recipe, adding loads of flavour. Spring greens, such as asparagus or baby spinach, will bring a wonderful vibrancy.

DUCK BREASTS WITH ORANGE AND HONEY BARLEY RECIPE

Serves 4
20g butter

1 onion, chopped

4 cloves garlic, crushed

1 cup barley

Zest of 1 orange, plus juice

1 Tbsp honey

3 cups chicken stock

1 cup spring greens, e.g. snap peas, edamame

½ cup chopped parsley

2 duck breasts
To finish

¼ cup white wine

2 tsp honey

1 orange, segmented
  1. In a heavy-based pot, melt the butter. Add the onion and garlic, cooking slowly to soften for 5 minutes.
  2. Stir through the barley, zest and stock, bringing to a simmer. Cook for 20-25 minutes or until the barley has softened. Add the orange juice and honey. Season with salt and pepper. Stir through the greens and parsley, cooking for 3 or 4 minutes.
  3. While the barley cooks, heat a frying pan to medium heat. Score the duck breasts 5 or 6 times on an angle. Place in the pan, skin-side down, cooking for 4 or 5 minutes until the skin is nicely browned. Turn and cook for 5-8 minutes depending on the thickness of the duck breasts. Let them rest for 5 minutes.
  4. Tip out any excess fat from the pan, then deglaze with the white wine and honey.
  5. To finish the dish, add the orange segments and parsley to the barley. Serve with sliced duck and any extra juices from the pan.

