Food & Drink

This One-Pot Beef-Noodle Broth Recipe Is Simple & Slurpable

Save
Share
By Angela Casley
nzme
Sirloin steak, vermicelli and seasonal vegetables combine for a cosy bowl. Photo / Babiche Martens

This is a one-pot wonder, ready in 30 minutes. The longer the broth is made ahead the more the flavours will develop, but it is not necessary. Sometimes you just want a warm meal in minutes.

BEEF BROTH NOODLES RECIPE

Serves 4
3 cups beef stock

1 cup water

2 Tbsp fish sauce

2 Tbsp soy sauce

2 Tbsp grated ginger

1 red chilli, roughly chopped

100g vermicelli noodles

4 cups chopped vegetables e.g. bok choy, broccolini, courgettes

200g sirloin steak, thinly sliced

1 cup fresh herbs e.g. mint, basil, coriander

1 lemon, cut into wedges

1 cup bean sprouts
  1. Place the stock, water, fish sauce, soy, ginger and half the chill slices in a large pot, bringing slowly to a simmer.
  2. Add the noodles and vegetables, cooking for 4-5 minutes. Add the sliced steak, cooking for 2 or 3 minutes or until just cooked.
  3. Serve with a good handful of herbs, a squeeze of lemon and a few sprouts on the top.

Share this article:

Save
Share

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Featured

More Food & Drink

1/52/5