This is a one-pot wonder, ready in 30 minutes. The longer the broth is made ahead the more the flavours will develop, but it is not necessary. Sometimes you just want a warm meal in minutes.
BEEF BROTH NOODLES RECIPE Serves 4
3 cups beef stock 1 cup water 2 Tbsp fish sauce 2 Tbsp soy sauce 2 Tbsp grated ginger 1 red chilli, roughly chopped 100g vermicelli noodles 4 cups chopped vegetables e.g. bok choy, broccolini, courgettes 200g sirloin steak, thinly sliced 1 cup fresh herbs e.g. mint, basil, coriander 1 lemon, cut into wedges 1 cup bean sprouts
- Place the stock, water, fish sauce, soy, ginger and half the chill slices in a large pot, bringing slowly to a simmer.
- Add the noodles and vegetables, cooking for 4-5 minutes. Add the sliced steak, cooking for 2 or 3 minutes or until just cooked.
- Serve with a good handful of herbs, a squeeze of lemon and a few sprouts on the top.