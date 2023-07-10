Using chorizo adds an abundance of delicious flavour without being extravagant. Grating your own cheese is more economical and it usually tastes better than pre-grated cheese.
CHORIZO AND VEGETABLE-PACKED PASTA RECIPE Serves 4
2 Tbsp olive oil 1 onion, diced 2 cloves garlic, crushed 1 chorizo sausage, thinly sliced 1 cup frozen spinach, thawed ½ head broccoli, chopped small ½ tsp dried oregano 400g tin cherry tomatoes or other tomatoes ½ cup water 1 tsp brown sugar 1 tsp balsamic vinegar 3 cups cooked pasta spirals 1 cup grated cheese ½ cup grated parmesan Garnish, 1 Tbsp chopped parsley
- Preheat the oven to 170C.
- Warm the oil in a large pot. Add the onion, garlic and chorizo, cooking for 3-4 minutes until lightly browned.
- Squeeze any excess water from the spinach then add to the onion along with the chopped broccoli, oregano, tomatoes, water, sugar and vinegar, bringing to a simmer for 5 minutes or until the broccoli is just cooked. Stir through the pasta and half the grated cheese. Season to taste with salt and pepper.
- Spoon evenly into one large baking dish or four small. Sprinkle over the remaining cheeses. Bake in the oven for 15-20 minutes until golden brown.
- Sprinkle with a little parsley to garnish.