A Cheesy, Vegetable-Packed Chorizo Pasta To Make Again & Again

By Angela Casley
We recommend blanketing this slightly spicy pasta in parmesan. Photo / Babiche Martens

Using chorizo adds an abundance of delicious flavour without being extravagant. Grating your own cheese is more economical and it usually tastes better than pre-grated cheese.

CHORIZO AND VEGETABLE-PACKED PASTA RECIPE

Serves 4
2 Tbsp olive oil

1 onion, diced

2 cloves garlic, crushed

1 chorizo sausage, thinly sliced

1 cup frozen spinach, thawed

½ head broccoli, chopped small

½ tsp dried oregano

400g tin cherry tomatoes or other tomatoes

½ cup water

1 tsp brown sugar

1 tsp balsamic vinegar

3 cups cooked pasta spirals

1 cup grated cheese

½ cup grated parmesan

Garnish, 1 Tbsp chopped parsley
  1. Preheat the oven to 170C.
  2. Warm the oil in a large pot. Add the onion, garlic and chorizo, cooking for 3-4 minutes until lightly browned.
  3. Squeeze any excess water from the spinach then add to the onion along with the chopped broccoli, oregano, tomatoes, water, sugar and vinegar, bringing to a simmer for 5 minutes or until the broccoli is just cooked. Stir through the pasta and half the grated cheese. Season to taste with salt and pepper.
  4. Spoon evenly into one large baking dish or four small. Sprinkle over the remaining cheeses. Bake in the oven for 15-20 minutes until golden brown.
  5. Sprinkle with a little parsley to garnish.

