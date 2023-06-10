Roasting the pumpkin here adds a great depth of flavour. This is a good dish to pre-make and have ready to bake just before eating. It can be a little messy stuffing the cannelloni tubes, but practice makes perfect.
LEMON, SILVERBEET AND PUMPKIN CANNELLONI RECIPE Serves 4
500g peeled pumpkin, cubed 1 tsp paprika ½ tsp ground cumin ¼ cup olive oil 1 onion, chopped 3 cloves garlic, crushed 4 cups shredded silverbeet leaves Zest of 1 lemon ¼ cup lemon juice 1 tsp dried thyme 250g ricotta Salt and pepper 420g tin chopped tomatoes 1 cup basil leaves, torn 12 cannelloni tubes ½ cup grated parmesan
- Preheat the oven to 180C.
- Place the pumpkin on a baking tray. Sprinkle over the paprika and cumin and drizzle with 2 tablespoons oil. Toss it all together and place it into the oven for 25 minutes or until softened. Remove and mash with a fork.
- Heat the remaining oil in a frying pan. Add the onion and garlic, cooking for 4 to 5 minutes to soften. Add the silverbeet, zest, juice and thyme, cooking until wilted. Remove from the heat. Stir through half the ricotta, then season with salt and pepper to taste.
- In a bowl combine the tomatoes, remaining ricotta, basil leaves, salt and pepper. Place half a cup into the base of a baking dish to stop the tubes from sticking.
- Using a teaspoon, fill the cannelloni tubes from each end for ease and place into the baking dish. Continue until they are all filled. Pour over the remaining tomato sauce. Sprinkle over the parmesan.
- Place into the preheated oven for 35 minutes or until golden. Serve hot.