With this recipe, the shellfish cooks so quickly that by the time the pasta is cooked, it can all be tossed together and served. This is also fabulous with prawns or mussels. If you are really in a rush, try using garlic-marinated mussels.
SPAGHETTI CLAMS AND CHORIZO RECIPE Serves 4
200g spaghetti 2 Tbsp olive oil 1 red onion, thinly sliced 2 cloves garlic, crushed 1 chorizo sausage, thinly sliced ½ tsp paprika ½ cup white wine ¼ cup lemon juice 1kg clams or cockles Zest of 1 lemon ½ tsp salt and freshly ground pepper 1 cup Italian parsley 4 lemon wedges, to serve
- Cook the spaghetti as per packet instructions.
- In a large frying pan, warm the oil. Add the onion, garlic and chorizo, frying for 5-8 minutes until lightly golden. Stir through the paprika, then remove it all from the pan.
- In the same pan, bring the wine and lemon juice to a boil. Add the clams or cockles and cover with a lid or foil, allowing the clams to steam and open. It will take about 5 minutes.
- Add the onion mixture, spaghetti, lemon zest, salt, pepper and parsley to the pan, tossing everything carefully.
- Serve hot with lemon wedges on the side.