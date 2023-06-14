This is a great healthy option and a simple way of cooking prawns. Depending on the size of your fryer, you may have to cook the prawns in two lots. Go easy on the sriracha if you don’t like too much spice.
AIR FRYER PRAWNS WITH SRIRACHA MAYO RECIPE Makes 12
¼ cup cornflour 1 egg, whisked with 2 Tbsp water 1 cup panko crumbs ½ tsp ground paprika ½ tsp garlic powder ½ tsp salt and pepper 12 large prawns, tails on Oil, to spray Lemon wedges, to squeeze
Sauce ¼ cup mayo 1-2 Tbsp sriracha
- Place the cornflour in one bowl. The egg in another, and in a third place the panko crumbs, paprika, garlic powder, salt and pepper.
- Dust the prawns in cornflour, then dip them in egg and cover with panko crumbs. Place them onto a plate and refrigerate until ready to cook.
- Combine the mayo and sriracha in a small bowl.
- Turn the air fryer on to 180C for 8 minutes.
- Spray the prawns with oil and place them in a single layer in the tray. Give them 8 minutes, then enjoy hot with the sauce and a good squeeze of lemon.
- If you don’t have an air fryer, heat 2 Tbsp oil in a frying pan to medium heat. Cook the prawns in batches for 3 minutes each side.