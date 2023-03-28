The people of West Java were never ones to waste food, and this Bogor laksa is traditionally prepared with grilled oncom, a beautiful orange fermented soy product from this region. Visiting my uncle in Bogor was always a treat, a time to enjoy this laksa with combro, a fried snack made with grated cassava, oncom, chillies and basil.

This laksa is often prepared with chicken, but I’ve opted to use tempeh to keep this dish strictly vegetarian. The broth, beautifully golden from turmeric, lemongrass and lime leaves, is equally fortifying and delicious.

BOGOR TEMPEH LAKSA RECIPE Origin: Java Preparation time: 20 minutes, plus 10 minutes marinating time Cooking time: 35–40 minutes Serves 4

For the spice blend 1 Tbsp coriander seeds 1 Tbsp coriander seeds 1 tsp cumin seeds 1 tsp cumin seeds 1 tsp white peppercorns 1 tsp white peppercorns

For the laksa Salt, to taste Salt, to taste 250g tempeh, cut into 1cm-thick slices 250g tempeh, cut into 1cm-thick slices 2 Tbsp coconut oil or vegetable oil 2 Tbsp coconut oil or vegetable oil ½ quantity yellow spice paste (see recipe below) ½ quantity yellow spice paste (see recipe below) 3 green cardamom pods, slightly crushed 3 green cardamom pods, slightly crushed 4 makrut lime leaves, torn 4 makrut lime leaves, torn 1 stalk lemongrass, crushed and tied into a knot 1 stalk lemongrass, crushed and tied into a knot 600ml coconut milk 600ml coconut milk 1–2 Tbsp coconut sugar (optional) 1–2 Tbsp coconut sugar (optional) 200g dried rice noodles 200g dried rice noodles Handful of basil Handful of basil Juice of 1 lime Juice of 1 lime Boiled sambal, to serve Boiled sambal, to serve

For the toppings 2–4 eggs 2–4 eggs 50g bean sprouts 50g bean sprouts 2 Tbsp crispy shallots (optional) 2 Tbsp crispy shallots (optional)

To make the spice blend, dry-roast the spices in a small frying pan over medium heat for 4–5 minutes. Leave to cool slightly. Transfer to a pestle and mortar and grind to a fine powder. Set aside. For the laksa, put ½ teaspoon of the spice blend into a medium bowl. Add 100ml of water and ½ teaspoon salt and mix well. Add the tempeh, stir to coat and marinate for 10 minutes. Heat a griddle pan over high heat. Working in batches, add the tempeh and grill for 2–3 minutes on each side. Transfer to a plate. Repeat with the remaining tempeh, then cut into 1cm cubes. Heat the oil in a large saucepan over medium heat. Add the yellow spice paste and saute for 4 minutes. Add the remaining spice blend, cardamom and half of the tempeh. Mix well and cook for 1 minute. Add the lime leaves and lemongrass. Pour in the coconut milk and 300ml of water. Season with coconut sugar, if using, and salt. Bring to a boil, then reduce the heat to medium-low and simmer for 20 minutes. Meanwhile, put the eggs into a small saucepan of water. Bring to a boil and boil for 10 minutes. Drain, then transfer to a bowl of cold water to stop the cooking process. When cool enough to handle, peel the eggs and halve them. Prepare the dried noodles according to the package directions. Drain, then transfer to a bowl of cold water. Drain again, then set aside. Discard the lime leaves. Add half of the basil and the lime juice to the broth and cook for 1 minute. Season to taste. Divide the noodles into 4 bowls. Ladle 2–3 spoons of hot broth into each bowl. Top with eggs, grilled tempeh, bean sprouts, crispy shallots and the remaining basil. Serve with boiled sambal.

Yellow Spice Paste Makes 115g

Turmeric will change the flavour and colour of white and red basic pastes. You can create a mild yellow spice paste by omitting the chillies entirely, but it won’t have the same impactful flavour or colour.

1 quantity white spice paste (see recipe below) 1 quantity white spice paste (see recipe below) 4–6 red bird's eye chillies, coarsely chopped 4–6 red bird's eye chillies, coarsely chopped 2 large red chillies, coarsely chopped 2 large red chillies, coarsely chopped 15g fresh turmeric or 1–2 tsp ground turmeric 15g fresh turmeric or 1–2 tsp ground turmeric

Combine all the ingredients in a small blender and blend into a smooth paste.

White Spice Paste Makes about 100g

2 candlenuts or macadamia nuts, coarsely ground (optional) 2 candlenuts or macadamia nuts, coarsely ground (optional) 2–3 Tbsp coconut oil or sunflower oil 2–3 Tbsp coconut oil or sunflower oil 4 cloves garlic, sliced 4 cloves garlic, sliced 2–3 small banana shallots, sliced 2–3 small banana shallots, sliced 20g fresh root ginger, sliced 20g fresh root ginger, sliced 10g galangal, thinly sliced 10g galangal, thinly sliced

If using the candlenuts, heat a frying pan over medium-low heat. Add the candlenuts and dry-roast for 3–4 minutes. Transfer the candlenuts to a plate. Combine all the ingredients in a blender and blend into a smooth paste. It is now ready for use in a recipe.

Variation

Jakarta Laksa (Laksa Betawi)

This laksa has a deep and rich umami flavour. Add 1 teaspoon of shrimp paste and 2 additional large red chillies to the paste. To your spice blend, add 1 teaspoon of dried shrimp. Replace the tempeh with 100g firm tofu (cut into 1cm cubes), 100g shelled prawns and 4 boneless, skinless chicken thighs, thinly sliced. Add the chicken and tofu to the broth and cook for 10 minutes. Add the prawns and cook for another 2–3 minutes. Omit the bean sprouts topping and add melinjo crackers (optional).