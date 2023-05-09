Food & Drink

These Avocado & Prawn Bruschetta Are Easy Dinner Party Bites

By Angela Casley
Creamy avocado, zesty lime, cooked prawns and slices of sourdough. Photo / Babiche Martens

You won’t believe how quick and simple it is to make delicious bruschetta. It’s also a great way to use leftover bread that has perhaps gone a little hard.

AVOCADO AND PRAWN BRUSCHETTA RECIPE

Makes 8
8 slices sourdough

¼ cup olive oil

2 ripe avocados

1 tsp lime zest

2 Tbsp lime juice

1 clove garlic, peeled

2 Tbsp finely chopped red onion

1 green chilli, seeds removed, chopped finely

½ cup basil leaves

300g cooked prawns

Extra olive oil, to drizzle
  1. Brush the sourdough slices with oil and toast in a pan until golden. Set aside.
  2. Mash the avocados roughly with the lime zest, juice, garlic, onion and chilli. Season with salt and pepper. Fold through half the basil leaves.
  3. Just before serving, spread the toast with avocado, and top with prawns and extra basil leaves.

