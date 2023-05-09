You won’t believe how quick and simple it is to make delicious bruschetta. It’s also a great way to use leftover bread that has perhaps gone a little hard.
AVOCADO AND PRAWN BRUSCHETTA RECIPE Makes 8
8 slices sourdough ¼ cup olive oil 2 ripe avocados 1 tsp lime zest 2 Tbsp lime juice 1 clove garlic, peeled 2 Tbsp finely chopped red onion 1 green chilli, seeds removed, chopped finely ½ cup basil leaves 300g cooked prawns Extra olive oil, to drizzle
- Brush the sourdough slices with oil and toast in a pan until golden. Set aside.
- Mash the avocados roughly with the lime zest, juice, garlic, onion and chilli. Season with salt and pepper. Fold through half the basil leaves.
- Just before serving, spread the toast with avocado, and top with prawns and extra basil leaves.