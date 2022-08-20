Crisp, Hot Chilli Prawn Fritters To Brighten Your Lunch

These crisp, hot fritters make a great starter or as an addition to dinner. I like to serve them with this refreshing and light lime dipping sauce.
CHILLI PRAWN FRITTERS RECIPE Makes 12
2 slices bread, torn ¼ cup water 500g raw prawn meat ½ onion, roughly chopped 3 cloves garlic, grated 1 green chilli, seeds removed 2 tsp grated ginger 2 tsp lime zest ½ cup roughly chopped coriander ½ tsp salt and few grinds of pepper Flavourless oil for frying
Dipping sauce 2 Tbsp lime juice 1 tsp sugar 1 tsp fish sauce 2 Tbsp chopped coriander
- Soak the bread (crusts and all) in the water for 5 minutes, then squeeze it out, discarding the water.
- Into a food processor place the bread, prawns, onion, garlic, chilli, ginger, zest, coriander, salt and pepper. Blitz it in small bursts until just combined; leaving a few chunks of prawns is fine. Take heaped tablespoons and roll into rough balls.
- To cook, heat 1cm oil in a frying pan to a medium heat. Cook a few at a time, 3-4 minutes on each side.
- For the dipping sauce, combine the lime juice, sugar, fish sauce and coriander in a small bowl.
- Serve the fritters hot with the sauce.