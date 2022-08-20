Food & Drink

Crisp, Hot Chilli Prawn Fritters To Brighten Your Lunch

By Angela Casley
Viva
Photo / Babiche Martens

These crisp, hot fritters make a great starter or as an addition to dinner. I like to serve them with this refreshing and light lime dipping sauce.

CHILLI PRAWN FRITTERS RECIPE

Makes 12
2 slices bread, torn

¼ cup water

500g raw prawn meat

½ onion, roughly chopped

3 cloves garlic, grated

1 green chilli, seeds removed

2 tsp grated ginger

2 tsp lime zest

½ cup roughly chopped coriander

½ tsp salt and few grinds of pepper

Flavourless oil for frying
Dipping sauce

2 Tbsp lime juice

1 tsp sugar

1 tsp fish sauce

2 Tbsp chopped coriander
  1. Soak the bread (crusts and all) in the water for 5 minutes, then squeeze it out, discarding the water.
  2. Into a food processor place the bread, prawns, onion, garlic, chilli, ginger, zest, coriander, salt and pepper. Blitz it in small bursts until just combined; leaving a few chunks of prawns is fine. Take heaped tablespoons and roll into rough balls.
  3. To cook, heat 1cm oil in a frying pan to a medium heat. Cook a few at a time, 3-4 minutes on each side.
  4. For the dipping sauce, combine the lime juice, sugar, fish sauce and coriander in a small bowl.
  5. Serve the fritters hot with the sauce.

