Leeks are in season! Lay all your love on them with this easy meal.

Slow-cooked leeks, what more could you want? Now they are in season, they are on the menu at our place more often than not. Some freshly caught fish on top is delightful.

SLOW-COOKED LEEKS WITH SNAPPER AND CHIPOTLE BUTTER RECIPE Serves 4

2 Tbsp butter 2 Tbsp butter 2 leeks 2 leeks Zest and juice of 1 lemon Zest and juice of 1 lemon Salt and pepper, to season Salt and pepper, to season 4 x 120g snapper fillets 4 x 120g snapper fillets

Butter 100g butter, room temperature 100g butter, room temperature 1 Tbsp chipotle sauce 1 Tbsp chipotle sauce

Cut the leeks lengthways into quarters, then 4cm pieces. To make the butter, combine the butter and chipotle sauce. Set aside. Heat the butter in a large frying pan. Add the leeks and cook over low heat for 10 minutes until softened. Stir through the zest, juice, salt, and pepper. Remove from the pan. In the same pan, fry the snapper for a few minutes on each side until cooked through. Serve plated with a bed of leeks, snapper, then a good dollop of butter.

