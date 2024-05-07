A fabulous (but not fussy) quiche you can have for breakfast, lunch or dinner.

A classic quiche Lorraine is such a simple, tasty go-to recipe. Here, it’s made without the bacon. It’s not only quick to make but very cost-effective.

QUICHE LORRAINE RECIPE Serves 6

Pastry 150g plain flour 150g plain flour ¼ tsp salt ¼ tsp salt 100g cold butter, cubed 100g cold butter, cubed 1 egg 1 egg 1 Tbsp cold water 1 Tbsp cold water

Preheat the oven to 180C. First, make the pastry in a kitchen processor. Place the flour, salt and butter in the processor and blitz until it resembles fine breadcrumbs. Add the egg and water and blitz to form the dough. Tip on to a lightly floured bench. Roll the pastry to fit a 22cm x 22cm tin. Place the pastry in the tin, trimming the edges. Bake blind lined with baking paper and rice for 20 minutes. Remove and cool. Heat the butter in a large frying pan for the filling. Add the onions and garlic, cooking slowly for 10 minutes to soften the onions. Stir through the thyme. Sprinkle the cheese into the base of the pastry. Whisk the eggs with the cream, parsley, salt and pepper and pour over the cheese. Place the onions on top. Bake for 35 minutes or until just set. Cut into pieces and serve with a sprinkle of herbs.

