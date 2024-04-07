A Fast, Fresh Omelette Recipe From A Fitness Expert

How does Lorna Jane Clarkson have breakfast and start her day?

Highly regarded for her passion for wellness, in addition to her namesake brand, Lorna Jane Clarkson has published two cookbooks. “I like to start the day with a high-protein breakfast,” explains Clarkson, who favours nutritious omelettes to start her day.

OMELETTE WITH THREE FILLINGS RECIPE Serves 2 Preparation and cooking time 25 minutes Preparation and cooking time 25 minutes

1 tsp cold-pressed extra virgin coconut oil 4 organic free-range eggs 1 Tbsp filtered water

Prepare desired filling. Heat half the oil in a small frying pan (top measurement about 20cm). Whisk eggs and the water in a medium jug until frothy. Pour half the egg mixture into pan; cook omelette over medium heat until omelette is just beginning to set around the edges. Top with desired filling; continue cooking until omelette is just set. Carefully slide omelette onto plate, cover to keep warm. Repeat with remaining oil, egg mixture and desired filling to make another omelette.

Mixed mushroom and herb omelette

Before making the omelettes, heat 2 teaspoons coconut oil in the frying pan and cook 300g coarsely chopped mixed mushrooms (we used swiss brown, flat, oyster and enoki mushrooms) and 1 crushed garlic clove, stirring, until golden and tender. Wipe the pan clean and make omelettes (see step 2); sprinkle with 1 tablespoon finely chopped fresh herbs (we used parsley and chives) and top with mushroom mixture. Continue cooking until omelette is set. Serve sprinkled with micro/baby herbs of your choice and lemon wedges.

Roast kumara, kale and goat’s cheese omelette

Before making the omelettes, preheat oven to 200C. Chop ½ medium kumara into 1.5cm pieces. Place on baking-paper-lined oven tray; drizzle with ½ teaspoon coconut oil. Roast about 15 minutes or until browned lightly and tender. Heat ½ teaspoon of oil in the omelette frying pan; cook 2 trimmed and chopped kale leaves, 30 seconds or until just tender, remove from pan. Wipe pan clean, make omelettes (see step 2); top with kumara and kale, sprinkle with 60g soft goat’s cheese. Continue cooking until omelette is set.

Salmon, spinach and preserved lemon omelette

Place 1 x 150g boneless salmon fillet, with skin on, in a baking-paper-lined bamboo steamer; add 5cm strip preserved lemon rind. Set the steamer over a small saucepan of boiling water; steam salmon, covered, about 10 minutes or until cooked as desired. Remove from heat. Discard skin; flake salmon. Make omelettes (see step 2); sprinkle with 1 cup (40g) loosely packed baby spinach leaves, flaked salmon, 1 tablespoon rinsed and drained baby capers and 1 tablespoon finely shredded preserved lemon rind. Continue cooking until omelette is set. Serve sprinkled with a pinch of cayenne pepper and lemon wedges, if you like.

Recipe from Nourish: The Fit Woman’s Cook Book by Lorna Jane Clarkson.

