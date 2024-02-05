How To Build A Supplement Routine You Can Actually Stick To

Because achieving your 2024 wellness goals doesn’t have to be a chore.

The wellness world is overwhelming, to say the least.

From moon-charged crystals said to bring alignment, tinctures and potions to promote inner calm or practices performed in nature to deepen our connection with Papatūānuku, wellness is ever-evolving and it can be hard to keep up.

To help us navigate this space, we partnered with ayurvedic practitioner, yoga therapist and founder of Sattva Soul, Celine Wallace, to demystify wellness for the uninitiated, and offer up some practical tips on how to feel healthier in every aspect of life — be it mental, physical, social or spiritual.

First on the agenda? Celine’s hot take on building a sustainable and consumer-friendly supplement routine.

Wellness practitioner Celine Wallace recommends selecting fewer, quality supplements instead of filling your cabinet with cheaper options made with filler ingredients.

ASHLEIGH COMETTI: Say a client wants to start incorporating supplements into their routine. Where’s the best place to start?

CELINE WALLACE: I always recommend my clients get their bloodwork done or have a consultation with a health care professional (myself or a naturopath) to help them identify what deficiencies they have in their body or goals they are working towards. From here, we can build a healthy foundation for what vitamins, minerals, or hormones we need to look at to support the body.

If a practitioner isn’t within your budget, I recommend keeping it simple. Don’t overwhelm yourself with a million ideas or goals; start with one foundational health pillar, like sleep, gut health, or stress that you would like to work on and focus solely on that.

AC: What do achievable health and wellness goals look like?

CW: Create specific goals with a timeframe, alongside some habits you will start to implement to help reach your goals.

For example: “Over the next three months I am going to focus on regulating my sleep. I will do this by having organic ashwagandha before bed to lower my cortisol (stress hormones) and taking my phone and any electronics out of the bedroom an hour before lights out.”

If you can include the steps you will take to achieve your goal, you are 95 per cent more likely to succeed.

AC: We’re currently in a cost-of-living crisis. What are some ways people can save money when shopping for supplements?

CW: This is a great question as times are tough for many, but health is not a luxury. We need to start prioritising our health as a necessity because, without it, we can’t work, look after our families or ourselves.

A lot of companies have bundles on their websites where you can buy two or more supplements and save money that way.

Another is to avoid going to stores that provide cheap and cheerful options and be specific about your choices, choosing quality over quantity. If you can get one good organic, bioavailable supplement that can support you for a month, that’s better than a handful of cheaper low-dosage supplements that won’t move the needle towards your goals. Advertisement Advertise with NZME.

The cheaper the quality the more likely it also won’t be organic, and will have fillers or synthetics. Often these won’t be made in a GMP (good manufacturing practice) facility so may have mould, heavy metals, toxins or cross-contaminates in the formula, which can cancel out the point of taking a supplement in the first place.

AC: What are some ways of organising your supplements or habits (pill organiser, alarms, etc) to help you to remember to take them?

CW: I keep it simple for this one — keep them where you can see them! I put my evening supplements next to my bed so I see them every night as I lay down, and my morning supplements next to my toothbrush in the bathroom, which helps me remember because I’m looking at them while I’m brushing my teeth.

During the day, I have supplements for digestion and detox in my purse, and one in the cupholder of my car, so I can have them after meals. Supplements I take for alertness are kept in my car cup holder and next to my laptop on my desk.

If you place your supplements where you can see them and by how you want to take them throughout the day, you will start to get into a routine and notice the benefits of how they make you feel, which in turn will make you want to take them.

AC: Would you recommend people track how they’re feeling while taking these supplements? How can they know what they are taking is working?

CW: Absolutely! I think every supplement needs a 30-day trial where you can observe the changes in your body and start to implement new routines and habits to support yourself around your goals. Just like one gym session won’t make you fit, the same applies to your supplements.

It’s important to use consistently with healthy habit stacking with supportive lifestyle choices while you’re implementing any supplementation and then it will start to work wonders for you.

Take your pick of Celine’s favourite supplements to achieve the following wellness goals.

For improved sleep quality or to reduce stress: Organic ashwagandha

Celine says: “Organic ashwagandha helps to lower your cortisol so you can relax and fall asleep without a racing mind and stimulated body. Ashwagandha is an adaptogen which means it helps your body to adapt to stress, so taken during the day it can calm your cortisol levels when you find yourself in an elevated state and need to regulate yourself.

When shopping the shelves, keep in mind not all ashwagandha is created equal, make sure it’s organic (not dried with pesticides), and that it is bioavailable (meaning your body can absorb it properly).”

Viva loves Sattva Soul Organic Ashwaganda, $50. It contains bioperine, a natural black pepper extract to help the body absorb it up to 30 times faster than without.

For healthy libido: Shatavari

Celine says: “Shatavari is the most popular ayurvedic herb used for women’s health, as it provides natural phytoestrogens (plant-based estrogen), which supports healthy hormonal and reproductive functions. Even the word shatavari in Sanskrit is translated to: ‘She who possesses 100 husbands or acceptable to many’ because it is so well known to increase libido, fertility, energy, and vitality.”

For glossy hair, skin and nails: Turmeric

Celine says: “In ayurveda, hair, skin, and nails are related to stress and gut health. If you are having issues I would look at your gut health first and start to address that with a digestion supplement that contains turmeric, which is known for its anti-inflammatory properties.”

For improved digestion: Triphala

Celine says: “Triphala is ayurveda’s ancient gut support formulation, with triphala translating to meaning “three fruits”. The blend of these three powerful fruits is rejuvenating and detoxifying which cleanses the colon and supports the entire GI tract, improving digestion, assimilation of nutrients, and elimination. Our Sattva Soul custom blend formulation has added turmeric for added anti-inflammation support for the gut while balancing and cleansing.”

